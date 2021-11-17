Israel: Hollywood stars sign letter criticizing labeling Palestinian charities as terrorist organizations | World news





More than 100 celebrities have signed an open letter criticizing Israel’s decision to designate six prominent Palestinian charities as terrorist organizations. The signatories include Hollywood stars Richard Gere, Claire Foy, Tilda Swinton and Susan Sarandon; director Ken Loach, musician Jarvis Cocker, band Massive Attack and writers Philip Pullman, Colm Tobin and Irvine Welsh. The joint letter describes the recent decision as “an unprecedented and widespread attack on Palestinian human rights defenders.” He says that “the designations target six of the most prominent Palestinian human rights defenders engaged in critical human rights work and cover all aspects of civil society in the occupied Palestinian territory.” Between them, the six charities provide legal aid to Palestinians and document alleged human rights violations by Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority. They also promote the rights of women, agricultural workers and children. Israel, however, accused them of channeling donor aid to activists and of being linked to a left-wing organization with a history of planning and carrying out attacks in Israel. Asked to comment on the letter, the Israeli government referred Sky News to a statement made by the Defense Ministry at the time, which claimed that charities had used “counterfeiting and deception” to obtain funds from European countries. and multinational organizations. The statement accused the groups of hiding behind human rights activism “but in practice [they] belong and constitute an arm “of the Popular Front,” whose main activity is the liberation of Palestine and the destruction of Israel “. Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





0:36



June: West Bank settlement outpost sparks violence

The designations allow the Israeli authorities to close the groups’ offices, seize their property and arrest their staff in the West Bank, watchdogs Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said in a joint statement last month. The United Nations has criticized the move as “the latest development in a long campaign of stigmatization against these organizations and others, hampering their ability to do their crucial work.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/israel-hollywood-stars-sign-letter-criticising-labelling-of-palestinian-charities-as-terror-organisations-12470560 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos