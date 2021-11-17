Couple robbed in Upland after being followed home from Hollywood club





A couple drove through an area of ​​Upland early Sunday morning, unaware that they were being followed by thieves in two different cars. As the couple entered their driveway, three armed thieves approached them, threatening them and demanding their valuables and keys, Sgt. Anthony Kabayan of the Upland Police Department said. “At that point, one of the suspects started tattooing the two victims while the other two held them at gunpoint,” Kabayan said. Police believe it was a home robbery and the victims initially targeted the Highlight Room in Hollywood. “The club they were at was upscale and there are a lot of people there who obviously spent a lot of money that night,” Kabayan said. “In this particular case, one of the victims was wearing a Rolex and driving a Mercedes. Perhaps this is what caught the attention of the suspects. Upland Police are still looking for the suspects and say they traveled in two cars, a late model white Mercedes sedan and a white Ford Mustang with a black roof. The incident comes amid a wave of home thefts that prompted the Los Angeles Police Department last week to warn residents and visitors of what authorities describe as an ongoing criminal trend. The LAPD’s elite robbery and homicide division has recognized the trend amid an increase in violent street robberies, according to a police security alert. After identifying their potential victim, attackers typically follow that person to their home or work, where they steal them upon arrival, the police bulletin said. Police provided the following tips to help community members avoid falling victim to potential thieves: Be aware of your surroundings, make sure there is nothing unusual before you get out of your car or leave a restaurant, stores, malls or clubs.

When in public, avoid displaying handbags, jewelry, watches, and other luxury items.

Any suspicious activity should be recorded and reported to the police. If possible, write down descriptions of any suspicious person and / or vehicle.

If you think you are being followed while driving, call 911 and try to get to the nearest police station. LAPD also gave recommendations to anyone who is the victim of theft: Do not resist, cooperate, respect and be a good witness.

Immediately dial 911. Write down what you remember about the crime, including descriptions of the suspect (s) and their vehicle (s).

Do not follow or chase the perpetrator after a robbery.



Close modal



Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktla.com/news/local-news/couple-robbed-in-upland-after-being-followed-home-from-hollywood-club/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos