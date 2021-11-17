Kangana Ranaut shares article digging up Mahatma Gandhi amid controversy – the New Indian Express





Through YEARS MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has once again sparked controversy with her thoughts on India’s battle for independence from British rule. The ‘Panga’ actor said at a summit last week that India’s independence was ‘bheekh (alms)’. At the time, she also claimed that the country achieved true independence after 2014, when the BJP government led by Prime Minister Modi came to power. She stuck to her statement of Tuesday, November 16, 2021 and advised people to choose their heroes wisely. Taking inspiration from his Instagram stories, Kangana shared an old newspaper article and wrote, “Either you are a Gandhi fan or a Netaji supporter. You can’t be both, choose and decide.” The newspaper had an old article from the 1940s with the headline “Gandhi, others agreed to hand over Netaji”. In her next IG story, Kangana, who is known for her controversial remarks, said that the freedom fighters were “handed over” to the British by those “who lacked the courage” to fight oppression. but were “greedy for power” and “cunning”. . Searching Mahatma Gandhi, she added, “These are the ones who taught us, if someone slaps you offer another cheek for one more slap and this is how you will get aazadi. not like that you get aazadi, you can’t get bheekh like that. Choose your heroes wisely. “ Kangana further claimed that Gandhi “never supported” Bhagat Singh or Subhas Chandra Bose. “So you have to choose who you support, because it’s not enough to put them all in a box of your memory and wish them all on their birthday. In fact, it’s not just stupid, it’s highly irresponsible and superficial. You have to know their history and their heroes, “the actor added. His recent comments regarding India’s struggle for independence have drawn criticism from several politicians and others. Many even demanded that the Center take back the honor of Padma Shri in Kangana for insulting the battle for the country’s independence. Kangana received the prestigious award from President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the capital on November 8.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/entertainment/hindi/2021/nov/17/kangana-ranaut-shares-post-taking-a-dig-at-mahatma-gandhi-amid-controversy-2384699.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos