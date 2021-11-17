Sandeep Goyal: Aryan Episode Won’t Affect SRK Mark

The power of SRK’s personality and brand has been built over nearly 30 years of public acclaim and love.

The Aryan Khan episode once again turned the spotlight on Bollywood.

The son of India’s top megastar languished in Arthur Road prison in Mumbai, without bail, for more than three weeks. No amount of the father’s fame, or his political influence, or his personal connections, or even his financial power seemed to help.

On the contrary, the connection with Bollywood only intensified the glare, with authorities ensuring that the star son was not granted any special privileges and was not granted any untoward favors.

Investigative agencies, for good measure, also dragged Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Panday for questioning.

Last year Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were all summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug case allegedly linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Arjun Rampal was also summoned. Karan Johar too.

In fact, from Karan Johar’s video shot at his party, Deepika Padukone, Shakun Batra, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Zoya Akhtar, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ayan Mukerji and many others made headlines.

Despite all the supposed influence of Bollywood and, of course, star power, these big screen giants just couldn’t get themselves out of trouble. Instead, they have become the object of much derision, speculation, slander and even crucifixion in the media and social networks.

Which leads to a very simple, but relevant question: Is Bollywood starting to lose its luster? And his famous weight?

The bad news is not just about drugs.

Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, has been arrested in a pornography case for allegedly participating in the making of pornographic films shared on apps such as HotShot and Bollygame.

It took Kundra 60 days to get a deposit.

In another grim development, Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned last month by the Law Enforcement Directorate in connection with a rupee 200 crore money laundering case (some say it is about ‘extortion) involving swindler Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently being held in Tihar prison.

Actor and performer Nora Fatehi was also questioned by the agency about his alleged links to the con artist and his wife Leena Paul.

Fernandez and Fatehi both, of course, claimed to be completely innocent and in fact claimed that they were in fact aggrieved victims. But the investigation is still ongoing.

It would not be out of context to mention here that the BCN arrested actress Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa last year following the seizure of the ganja (cannabis) from their home in the suburb of Andheri.

The central agency had also arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik, on drug-related charges.

The shadow of drugs has been eclipsing Bollywood for quite a while now. And surprisingly, Hindi cinema has so far failed to shake up investigators.

Which is a far cry from the good old days when Bollywood could handle visibly quick exits out of trouble. Even big trouble.

Salman Khan was convicted of culpable homicide in a careless driving case in which he ran over five people with his car, killing one, but his conviction was overturned on appeal.

Khan was also convicted in a blackbuck poaching case and sentenced to five years in prison, but is currently out on bail while an appeal is heard.

A gun was found in Sanjay Dutt’s house following the horrific serial explosions in Mumbai in 1993; he was convicted under the TADA anti-terrorism law for his alleged involvement in the terrorist attack.

However, charges against Dutt’s involvement in the blasts were later dropped and the actor was later convicted under the much milder gun law for which he served time in Yerawada Prison.

Bollywood was once able to handle milder treatment for its wandering stars.

The silver lining is that despite all the malicious dark clouds hovering over Bollywood, Corporate India has not cut back on its Hindi cinema sponsorship.

Byju suspended his Shah Rukh Khan campaign for a few days. But the commercials were soon back on the air.

SRK is also featured in the new Cadbury ad for mom-and-pop neighborhood stores.

So, it seems that brands and agencies tend to think that negative headlines and connections to crime don’t really have an impact on the quality of their brand ambassadors.

In a way, I would agree.

The power of SRK’s personality and brand has been built over nearly 30 years of public acclaim and love. Today, his role as a parent can be called into question. But brands may think that his troubles are fleeting and that as a human brand he has long legs capable of stepping over controversy.

Despite these small mercies, Bollywood’s cup of woes is overflowing. They should urgently hire Akshay Kumar as a lobbyist and Kangana Ranaut as a public relations officer!

Sandeep Goyal is Managing Director of Rediffusion.

Featured Presentation: Ashish Narsale /Rediff.com