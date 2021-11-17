Kangana Ranaut Wants Action Against Vir Das After Part Of His Show Goes Viral, Offers Clarification | Bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to actor and comedian Vir Das’ viral video I Am From Two Indies, in which he says Indian men worship women during the day and gang rape them at night.

Slamming the video, Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories, When you generalize all Indian men as gang rapists, it gives rise to and encourages racism and bullying against Indians all over the world … rabbits, they are meant to die like this … he blamed Indian libido / fertility for millions of people dying of starvation … Such creative work targeting an entire race is mild terrorism … strict measures must be taken against such criminals @virdas.

Kangana Ranaut shared a note on Instagram Stories.

On Monday, Vir uploaded a video to YouTube, titled I’m From Two Indies, which was part of his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC. In the six-minute video, he spoke about the country’s duality and highlighted current issues, from the battle against Covid-19, incidents of rape, a crackdown on comedians to farmer protests.

Excerpts from Vir Das’ monologue, especially the part where the comedian said, I come from an India where we worship women during the day and violins collectively at night have been posted on social media. A section of people on Twitter objected to the line and trolled him for the same.

Vir shared a clarification on this in a Twitter post on Tuesday. He said: The video is a satire on the duality of two very different Indies doing different things. Like any nation, there is light and darkness, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video invites us to never forget that we are great. Never stop focusing on what makes us strong.