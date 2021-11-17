Anubhav Sinha shares cute Bollywood moment from Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaas wedding





Marriage of Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa: Bollywood director Anubhav Sinha, known for Article 15 and Thappad films, recently attended Marriage of Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa at Sukh Vilas, Chandigarh, and Tuesday. He shared a cute Bollywood dating photo on Instagram to let people know he was in a stellar business. The photo of him having breakfast the day after the wedding has gone viral. Giving him company on the table were Hansal Mehta (for whom ‘Shahid’ Rajkummar won the National Award for Best Actor and it was on the sets of his ‘City Lights’ that the couple first met), Anurag Basu (in whose OTT movie ‘Ludo’ Rajkummar was recently seen), reality TV director-choreographer-judge Farah Khan, “Family Man” co-creator Raj Nidimoru, T-series boss Bhushan Kumar and the producer of several award-winning films, Madhu Mantena.Also Read – Patralekhaa Wears Sabyasachi Saree To Her Wedding: Bollywood Brides Who Chose The Saree Over Lehengas Captioning the photo, Anubhav wrote, “There is so much common history that most of us share. Leave us at a table and you have an amazing book of knowledge, behind the scenes, and wisdom. A story of courage, love, deception and betrayals. A saga of triumphs and falls. Believe me, we share so much. Also Read – Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa Wedding: Farah Khan Gets Emotional After Tying Sehrabandi To Actor – See Photos The setting seems rich with all the elements of a carefully crafted film, stunning architecture, great food, and of course, some of the towering backstage personalities of Hindi cinema. The conversation on the table must have been captivating, as Sinha so mysteriously indicates. Also Read – Is Patralekhaa’s Reception Look Inspired By Deepika Padukone? Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who have dated for more than a decade, tied the knot on Monday. “Finally, after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to everything today, my soul mate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than to be called your husband @patralekhaa. Here is forever… and beyond, “Rajkummar Rao wrote with a series of beautiful images. Patralekhaa also shared a post that read, “I got married to everything today; my boyfriend, my accomplice, my family, my soul mate… My best friend for 11 years! There is no greater feeling than being your wife! So much for our eternity… ”Since the two shared the photos, their fans and friends have been gossiping about the newlyweds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.india.com/entertainment/anubhav-sinha-shares-a-cute-bollywood-moment-from-rajkummar-rao-patralekhaas-wedding-5098437/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos