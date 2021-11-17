Entertainment
Chin Up Guys-Wasim Jaffer cheers on India, New Zealand with hilarious Bollywood meme
Wasim Jaffer tried to cheer the Indian team up with an upbeat tweet.
India were disappointingly eliminated from the flagship event, with the Blackcaps piercing the last nail in their coffin during a Super 12 encounter.
After a disappointing campaign in the just concluded 2021 T20 World Cup, the Indian squad will host New Zealand in a three-match T20I series followed by a two-match test series. The home series will also mark a new era in Indian cricket, as it kicks off under a new management group made up of skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid. The home series kicks off with a three-game T20I series starting on Wednesday, November 17, with the first game being played in Jaipur.
Ahead of the first T20I meeting of the bilateral series, former India international Wasim Jaffer shared a positive message, albeit in his cheeky style. Jaffer, famous for sharing hilarious memes about events in the cricket world, posted a photo that shows the upcoming events of the ICC from 2024 to 2031. Although this is the positive message for India and New Zealand’s cheeky best was the Bollywood-inspired meme in the bottom half of the post. It contains a scene from the Hindi film Ishq which shows the actors Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and a famous dialogue from the film. Jaffer hilariously changed it to suggest that ICC trophies are like buses and trains, even if you lose one there’s plenty to come.
Hang on guys for plenty of upcoming ICC events, the Punjab Kings batting coach captioned with the photo post earlier Wednesday.
See here :
As world test champion New Zealand reached the final of the World Cup but lost to trans-Tasman rival Australia on November 14.
Reiterating Jaffer’s positive vibe, both teams will once again have a chance in the eighth edition of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup which will take place in October and November 2022 in Australia.
