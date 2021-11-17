Upcoming Bollywood theatrical releases in November





As the COVID-19 situation appears to be improving in the country, one can think of gaining theater experience almost two years after the pandemic hit the world. This is, of course, to consider whether we are taking every precaution. The films follow one another quickly during the end of the year celebrations and with the reopening of theaters, everything seems to finally be back to normal. However, now we have to choose which movie to watch on the big screen as there are several Bollywood movies coming out in November and December. Here are the next films scheduled for theatrical release: Antim Salman Khan is making a comeback on the big screen with Antim, which has been expected for some time now. With his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma playing the antagonist, Antim is an action-packed film to entertain Bhai fans and blow the whistles. Theatrical Release Date: November 26, 2021 Bunty Aur Babli 2 While the latest buzz has indicated fans are missing Abhishek Bachchan as Bunty, anticipation for the film still remains high. In Part Two, Bunty and Babli are forced to retire after a series of trademark robberies begins to appear across India. Theatrical Release Date: November 19, 2021 Satyameva Jayate 2 John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 will also hit theaters in November. However, with Sooryavanshi and Antim reigning over most screens, this one might take a step back. The film revolves around the fight against injustice and the abuse of power. From police to politicians and industrialists to the common man, the film will explore corruption in all spheres. Theatrical Release Date: November 25, 2021 Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Just as we started to miss Ayushmann Khurrana’s social comedies, the trailer for his new film “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” arrives on Monday. Before you read on, be aware that Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, with Ayushmann and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles, is a little different from your usual romance stories. Theatrical Release Date: December 10, 2021 Tadap Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is set to make his Bollywood debut with Tadap. While the teaser was released by the creators on October 26, the long-awaited trailer has now been dropped. Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria star Tadap will hit theaters. Theatrical release date: December 3, 2021

