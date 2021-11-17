Entertainment
Mahatma Gandhi is Kangana’s new target; the actor says that offering a “cheek” becomes bheek
Keeping the cauldron of controversy bubbling up, actor Kangana Ranaut claimed on Tuesday that Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh got no support from Mahatma Gandhi and continued to mock his ahimsa mantra by saying that offering another cheek gives you “bheek” not freedom.
In making the “bheek” comment, Ranaut went back in time to last week when she described India’s independence as “bheek”, or alms, and said that freedom came in 2014, when the government led by Narendra Modi came to power.
In a series of Instagram posts, Ranaut this time targeted Mahatma Gandhi and said “choose your heroes wisely.”
READ: Kangana Ranaut is insane: DCW chief urges president to remove actor’s Padma Shri over ‘bheek’ remark
The “Manikarnika” actor, always in the eye of the proverbial storm for his comments, today shared an old newspaper clipping titled “Gandhi, others agreed to hand over Netaji”.
The report claimed that Gandhi, along with Jawaharlal Nehru and Mohammed Ali Jinnah, had reached an agreement with a British judge that they would hand over Bose if he were to enter the country.
“Either you are a Gandhi fan or a Netaji supporter. You can’t be both … Choose and decide,” Ranaut, whose Twitter account was suspended, captioned the clipping.
In another article, Ranaut, who sparked much controversy with his inflammatory and provocative statements, went on to assert: “Those who fought for freedom were” handed over “to their masters by those who had not had the courage to burn / boil hot blood to fight their oppressors, but they were power hungry and cunning. “
She then targeted Gandhi, even claiming that there was evidence suggesting that he wanted Bhagat Singh to be hanged.
READ: Kangana Ranaut says she will return her Padma Shri if anyone can prove she disrespected martyrs
“These are the ones who taught us, ‘If someone slaps you offer another cheek for one more slap’ and that’s how you will get Aazadi. This is not how you get Aazadi, you get can only get bheekh like that. (sic), “the 34-year-old actor said.
The actor said it’s about time people got to know their story and their heroes.
“… Because putting them all in one box of your memory and wishing them every year every birthdays is not enough, in fact it is not only stupid but very irresponsible and superficial”, a- she added.
Ranaut’s “azaadi” statement at a news channel event last week came two days after she was received the Padma Shri from President Ram Nath Kovind.
Since then she has come under attack from politicians from all walks of life, historians, academics, fellow actors and others criticize her for her views and many say she should return her award.
On Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar trashed Ranaut’s statement, saying such comments are only made for “publicity” purposes.
“How can anyone publish this? We shouldn’t even take it into account. Should we even pay attention to it? You shouldn’t give importance to such statements. In fact, you shouldn’t care. “said Kumar.
However, she got the support of veteran Marathi actor Vikram Gokhale on Sunday.
