WWhat’s going on with the Amazon Primes characterization of The Wheel of Time? I ask the question as a fantasy fan, someone who not only loves fancy stuff (NK Jemisin, Guy Gavriel Kay, etc.) and Simon R Green. And how many people involved in the upcoming adaptation actually went through all of the books?

My eyebrows first rose when the deal to adapt Robert Jordans’ extremely long series was announced in 2018, when Amazon Studios director Jennifer Salke praised her timely narrative highlighting featured powerful women at heart. Now, I read these books in my late teens, but my resounding memory was not of powerful women. I actually remember thinking Jordan’s portrayal of women was pretty dismal, he might have packed a lot more female characters than Tolkien ever did, but they are. constantly objectified, constantly lifting their breasts, adjusting their skirts even receive a spanking as punishment.

Robert Jordan, author of the series La Roue du temps. Photography: Liza Groen Trombi, Locus Publications

Now Rosamund Pike, who plays the character of Moiraine, has stepped into the Time Wheel It’s Great For Women, telling Radio Times that she had received letters from fans of the books and many of them have said that in fact these women in The Wheel of Time were mentors and role models for them as they were growing up, which I found very interesting.

I wasn’t sure if my memories of breast-lifting Jordans and generally rather irritating female characters were exaggerated, so I decided to give the show another shot. But a quick glance into the fourth book, The Shadow Rising, proved that my teenage memory was correct: I found everything from a considerable amount of excellent pale breasts to a tanned cleavage. considerable, tons of tacky dresses, and plenty of arm crossings under the breasts to show determination (which I just tried is uncomfortable).

The number of breasts is considerably higher in the fifth book, The Fires of Heaven (too much breast is visible in the space of her shawl; enough breast to shock a tavern maid; crossing her arms under a massive breast).

Chest aside (and what a word, anyway), women always think about how they look and what they wear or often what they don’t – in Jordans’ vision. As one of the main characters says: if the world ends, a woman will want time for her hair. Of course we would.

And it’s not just the behavior that’s heavily gendered in The Wheel of Time, the magic in the books is different for men and women. The male half of the One Power, Saidin, was poisoned a long time ago by the mega-villainous Shaitan (the Dark One), driving all male practitioners of magic mad. This means that only women can use magic in today’s world so far, so feminist but their half is called saidar, and while men have to master saidin to channel it, women have to submit to ditar. Hmm.

Adam Roberts, in his essential takedown in Whistling fricative, qualifies the sexual politics novels as offensively narrow and essentialist, to the point of being often actively gynophobic: disguised women who have received theoretical powers by decree of the author, erected as strong women in order to be humiliated, enslaved by magic, spanking or forced to play humiliating and menial tasks.

TThe witches in the series are called Aes Sedai, a kind of Well done-as an organization of which the character of Pikes Moiraine is a member. Moiraine, who is actually one of Jordan’s best characters, seeks out the Dragon Reborn, a reincarnation of the male wizard who faced Shaitan generations earlier. She believes he is one of three teenagers living in the small village of Emonds Field.

It seems the adaptation isn’t as focused on these three teenagers and their various lovers (one of them has three female loves) as Jordan was; the presentation text has it as Moiraine embarks on a dangerous journey across the world with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will save or destroy mankind. Not only is Moiraine now the main protagonist, but Egwene and Nynaeve, the teenage girls from Emonds Field who left with Rand, Mat and Perrin, the boys, are cited as possible Dragon Reborns.

Maybe someone read the books after all and saw that Jordan’s worldview was in need of a bit of a shake-up.

I think about what is exciting [the TV series] and what was exciting [the books] in the 90s is that they opened up a conversation about gender and how gender is represented in all of these different cultures within the world of Wheel of Time, Showrunner Rafe Judkins told Gizmodo. Because that’s not just a way of looking at a lot of different representations of the genre, you see things that are more binary and less binary. I think we need to look at that in the show and continue to explore what the genre means for these characters in a context as new today as the one Robert Jordan was working in in the 90s. He was pushing the boundaries of the genre. back then and I think we need to do the same today.

Maybe someone read the books after all and saw that Jordan’s worldview, which also lacks LGBTQ + representation, needed a bit of a twist. Her breast count has apparently been reduced as well. Pike told the Radio Times that: You see a lot more naked men than naked women, which is quite nice, because women have been asked to expose themselves forever and a day.

The actress also called The Wheel of Time a monumental work, adding that it is so magnificent what [Amazon] can achieve with it. And sales figures suggest others agree: The book series, which was completed by Brandon Sanderson after Jordans’ death, has sold over 90 million copies worldwide.

And this despite the prose, which Roberts also criticizes. Everything is terribly written, he cries. I’m not just talking about the style, even though the style is awful. I mean the whole kit-and-caboodle: the overall structure, and the narrative, the rhythm and the focus, the characterization, the dialogue, the tone. All.

A few examples, as provided by Roberts: She managed to look pretty if not beautiful despite having a daring nose at best. As he writes: To better? How would it have been if it had been the worst?

And: Her eyebrows rose as she looked up at them, eyes as black as her white hair, a look demanding impatience so hard she might as well have screamed. As Roberts says: his eyes are black, they are white, his eyebrows are slipping, his gaze is audible.

And my favorite: he looked like a cat-sized bumblebee instead of a mastiff. Incredible stuff.

I’ll probably try the adaptation of The Wheel of Time. I am daring at best in my television choices. But I can’t help but think that Amazon Prime just wanted its own Game of Thrones, so I took a look at the fantastic sales numbers and landed on the Jordans series. There are so many fantastic, well-written, heavily intriguing fantasies that would have been a richer vein for me: The adventures of Robin Hobbs from Fitz and the Fool, for example, which contain magic, dragons, talking to animals, of persecution, unrequited love and breasts all relegated to their place.