Taylor Swifts Seeking Justice

In the early years of her career, Taylor Swift took a light step from an early country musician to a global pop star. She gradually shifted her sound and her image, a strategy that seemed less of an allegiance to a particular genre than a personal traditionalism. (She didn’t start cursing in her music until her late twenties.) Swift was always a rule-follower, a diligent songwriter with a healthy image that made her something of a renegade in an impetuous and hypersexualized pop landscape. On Red, her fourth album, from 2012, she began to plunge a foot into modernity. In the song I Knew You Were Trouble, she nodded to the aggressive, hip sounds of EDM, adding a slight dip of dubstep before the chorus. By most pop standards it was a subtle flourish, but to Swift it was like an earthquake. In Treacherous, she incorporated sexuality into her lyrics for the first time: I’ll do whatever you say / If you say it with your hands.

On Red, Swift also experimented with more grandiose sounds that translated better in the arenas, which she had started selling. The album’s opening track, State of Grace, is more U2 than an Emmylou Harrisa dramatic number with huge drums and resonant electric guitars. Her voice, too, rises above her favorite conversational register. At the end of the song, she offers a bit of doctrine: Love is a ruthless game / Unless you play it right and right. As with much of the Swifts’ music, it seemed like an innocent statement, but it also came with a threat: Play by the rules, she hinted, or else. Swift was a moralist when it came to the heart, and once someone broke their trust, all bets were lost. Anyone who dared to hurt her as many of her romantic interests seemed to be subject to retaliation in the form of withered words.

Swifts’ thirst for justice in recent years has spread to business. As a teenager, she signed to a small independent label in Nashville called Big Machine, run by an executive named Scott Borchetta. After six albums, she joined Republic Records, a major label. But as it became more popular, its earlier catalog, which Borchetta owned, became more valuable. Swifta’s stockbroker’s daughter, who once told her childhood classmates that she would be a financial advisor when she grew up, tried to buy back the main recordings. In 2019, in a Tumblr post, she described an infuriating proposition from Borchetta: she could get her masters back if she returned to Big Machine; with each new album, she regained control of an old one. (In a statement, Borchetta described the proposal differently: We were working together on a new kind of deal for our streaming world that wasn’t necessarily related to albums but rather duration.)

Swift declined the offer and Borchetta quickly sold Big Machine and Swift’s six albums to one of his enemies, Scooter Braun, a music director who had handled the career of his longtime opponent Kanye West in the height of The Artists’ Quarrel, in 2016. Even a skilled storyteller like Swift could not have imagined a betrayal like this. All I could think of was the relentless, manipulative bullying I suffered at his hands for years, she wrote of Braun. Basically my musical legacy is about to end up in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it. (Braun said VarietyEverything that happened was very confusing and not based on anything factual, and he denied bullying Swift, saying: I stand firmly against anyone being bullied. I always try to lead with appreciation and understanding. He has since sold the catalog to the Disney family’s private equity firm, Shamrock Holdings.)

Intrepid strategist, Swift has found a satisfying recourse. Last year, she started re-recording all six albums. Last April she released a new recording of Fearless, her second album, and this month she released Red (Taylors Version). New recordings are not designed to recast music. Instead, the documents have been conscientiously re-recorded note by note, with the intention of supplanting the originals and thus reducing their value. It’s an ambitious project that could only be accomplished by someone with Swift’s extensive resources and a passionate fan base. And that’s the kind of emotional gesture Swift lives for: a backlash designed to punish her transgressors while also strengthening her legacy.

Red (Taylors Version) has a new cover, featuring an older Swift wearing a sage dusty red page boy cap. Musically, the album is almost indistinguishable from the original. Some of the instrumentation is a bit more powerful, like recording a live performance. For the first iteration of Red, Swift collaborated with daring pop songwriters such as Max Martin and Shellback. This resulted in some of her most beloved songs, including her debut Billboard Hot 100 hit # 1, We’ll never get back together. Some of the songs, like Stay Stay Stay, felt like cheesy jingles, and Swift took the opportunity to make them slightly more sophisticated. Yet the new recording is more of a facsimile than an addendum. The album looks a bit like a cherished item of clothing after being washed.

If there are any revelations to be found about Red (Taylor Version), they can be found in her unreleased bonus tracks, which Swift unearthed from her safe. For Nothing New, Swift invited indie rock sweetheart Phoebe Bridgers to record with her. The song, a beaten down acoustic track, sounds more with the folk poetry of Swift’s latest albums, folklore and evermore, than with Red. Swift and Bridgers sing about the passage of time and the inevitability of their uselessness. Lord, what will become of me / Once I lose my newness? Swift asks. How can you know everything at eighteen / But nothing at twenty-two? Some of the new songs have uplifting flashes of Swift’s quintessential vitriol, which has faded over time. On I Bet You Think About Me, she returns to a favorite subject: the disdain she has for pretentious and pampered men with whom she goes out. I bet you think of me when you’re out / At your awesome indie gigs every week, she sings. In your house / With your organic shoes and your million dollar sofa. The album also features an epic ten-minute version of All Too Wellan, such an important addition that Swift created a dramatic short to accompany it. On the elongated track, she lets her contempt run wild: I will grow old, but your lovers remain my age. Replicas that might have seemed free back then turn delicious a decade later.

There is perhaps no artist of the modern age with a more intuitive understanding of pop celebrity and its demands. Swift masters all elements, including songwriting, music licensing, and social media. This year, as part of her catalog reissue project, she joined TikTokan’s obligatory stage for an artist whose fanbase straddles the Millennial-Gen Z division. TikTok is known to propel new talent and tracks. strangers to overnight glory, but it also often resurfaces old songs in weird and new ways. No Children, a 2002 song by indie band The Mountain Goats, recently went viral after it caught the attention of young TikTokers facing parental divorce. As a marketing strategy, joining TikTok was a smart move. Still, the platform runs on chaos and chance, and it wasn’t as playable as Swift might have hoped. In September, as Swift prepared to re-release Red, TikTokers grabbed Wildest Dreams, a track from their 2014 record, 1989, and started using it as a backdrop for silly videos in which they slowly zoomed in on their own face. Sensing the buzz, Swift released her new recorded version of the song. If that wasn’t her original plan, it must have satisfied at least part of Swift’s intention: to use the Platform of the Future to revisit her past.