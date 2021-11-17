What the “Harry Potter Cast” Said About a Potential Reboot





As Albus Dumbledore said, it doesn’t do well to dwell on dreams, but it hasn’t stopped Harry potter fans pray for a reboot of the film. Since the eight-film series ended in July 2011, speculation about a future relaunch of the beloved films has never really stopped. It also looked like fans might get their wish come true in January 2021 when reports circulated that HBO Max was developing a live-action TV series based on the books of Jk rowling, but the network subsequently denied that such a project was underway. In November 2021, however, HBO Max announced a special reunion featuring original stars. Daniel radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma watson (Hermione Granger), Rupert grint (Ron Weasley), Tom felton (Draco Malfoy), Bonnie wright (Ginny Weasley) and many more. Title Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, the special will be available to stream in January 2022. Although the original cast has mixed feelings about the ideas of a reboot, many actors stay close to each other, sharing photos of the occasional reunion via social media. I was recently shooting a project with James and Olivier [Phelps], like a few weeks ago in Iceland, and it was so nice to be back with them, Wright said exclusively Us weekly in September 2021, referencing the actual brothers who played Fred and George Weasley. As well as being an older Hogwarts family, I had this literal family on screen, that I felt so happy to be a part of. In November 2019, Wright reunited with Watson, Felton, Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Evanna lynch (Luna Lovegood), sending Harry potter fans around the world in a frenzy. Seasonal greetings from my school mates, Felton wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing two photos of the group posing together on their happiest vacation days. @mattdavelewis & me in the middle of the debate x #gryfindorVSslytherin. While a remake of the original eight films seems like a distant possibility, the greater wizarding world is only just beginning. Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore, the third film in the spinoff series that began in 2016, is finally set to release in April 2022 after the coronavirus pandemic delayed filming. Hogwarts Legacy, a highly anticipated video game set at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Witchcraft in the 1800s, is also slated for release in 2022. During a 2016 documentary, Radcliffe reflected on the enduring popularity of films with young and old alike. The time in most people’s lives that they found out about him meant that he had an incredibly important place in a lot of people’s childhood, and they still feel very protective of him, he said. explained, adding that he appreciates the fact that the movies have become a favorite. hangover cure for fans of a certain age. One of my favorite destinies that we could never have imagined for the Harry potter movies, but what several friends have told me is that they are fantastic when people have hangovers and feel really shit, the Swiss army man said the actor. They’ll just watch a few movies back to back and it just takes them to a place of warmth and coziness. It is so beautiful to me. This is the real effect a movie can have on someone’s life. I think it’s great. Keep scrolling to see what the Harry potter the cast shared their thoughts on rebooting the franchise:

