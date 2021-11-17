Vidhi Pandya who is popular for her appearance on the Udann show entered the Bigg Boss 15 house this year. However, the actress was kicked out in Week 3 following a vote count from roommates. During the vote, Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht received the maximum number of votes to be kicked from the show.
Now, according to a tabloid report, the actress is set to enter the series as a generic entry. The source close to the actress revealed that she has already undergone the quarantine period and may soon enter the series. If the sources are to be believed, it will surely be very exciting to see the actress again in the match.
After her deportation, Vidhi kept a close eye on the show and regularly tweeted her opinions. On several occasions she has reached out to Umar Riaz and also wishes to be a close friend of him.
