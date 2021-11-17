9 Bollywood actors who started their careers with negative roles

Receive daily updates via email

Posted By Jayanti Poddar on Nov 17, 2021

We used to have intimidating villains in Bollywood movies who always played the wrong roles back then. However, we’ve come a long way since then, and actors are no longer limited to just one type of role. Many of today’s stars, on the other hand, started their careers in dark or gray roles, only to gain credibility as protagonists later.

In the early days of Bollywood, the villain was one of the film’s most despised roles, and most of the cast didn’t want to play one. However, the circumstances have changed and now there are films in which the villains outnumber the heroes. They were adored even more than the protagonist. As a result of this shift, the new generation of stars are opting for negative roles in their first films. And for some of them, it was the most important and rewarding decision of their lives.

So, here we bring you a list of actors who debuted as negative characters in Bollywood.

1. Bipasha Basu:

Bipasha Basu may be known today as the queen of Bollywood horror, thanks to her vast track record of horror films, but the sexy actress started her career in a negative role. In Abbas-thriller Mustan’s Ajnabee, she held her own against heavyweights like Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Then, in the romantic / erotic thriller Jism, she surprised everyone as the deadly Sonia.

image source: pinkvilla.com

2.Neil Nitin Mukesh:

Neil Nitin Mukesh, son of famous musician Nitin Mukesh and grandson of singer Mukesh, made his acting debut in Sriram Raghavan’s thriller Johnny Gaddaar. His performance was critically acclaimed, as evidenced by the fact that he received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

source image: YOU

3.Paresh Rawal:

He’s one of those actors who has perfect comedic timing. It is considered to be one of the biggest in the industry. However, most of us are unaware that he was never like this when he started his career. In 1986 he was recognized for the film ‘Naam.’ The film was a huge success, and although Paresh Rawal played a negative role in it, everyone loved it. This role marked the arrival of a longtime star. However, we now usually see him in comedic roles, although we would love to see him again in a dark role.

image source: indiatvnews.com

4.Prakash Raj:

He is a well-known actor in the South who is also known for his talents as a director. However, he is best known in Bollywood for his negative portrayals. He made his Bollywood debut as ACP Naidu in the movie “Khakee”. Despite the fact that his role had minimal screen time, he made a name for himself in Bollywood. He went on to play notable roles in films such as “Wanted”, “Singham” and “Dabangg 2.”

Image source: hindustantimes.com

5. Saswata Chatterjee:

The well-known Bengali actor made his Bollywood debut in the critically acclaimed film “Kahaani”, in which he played a paid shooter alongside Vidya Balan in the lead role. Despite the fact that his screen time was limited, he was able to impress a large number of people throughout his brief appearance.

image source: firstpost.com

6. Tahir Raj Bhasin:

In ‘Mardaani’, the star of Rani Mukerji, this innocent-looking young man played Karan Rastogi. People can only dream of making their Yash Raj movie debut. But Tahir took the opportunity. He received a lot of praise and was even nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. He is a certified expert in body language and behavioral analysis. Although Rani received all accolades for her outstanding performance, Tahir also made a strong first impression.

Image source: hindustantimes.com

7. Rahul Dev:

In the movie “Champion”, this sexy superstar made her Bollywood debut as an opponent against Sunny Deol. He was so good in film that he continued to play negative characters in other films such as Fight Club, Awara Pagal Deewana, and “Footpath,” among others. He was recently seen on television in a negative role as the demon Arunasur in the popular television drama Devon Ke Dev Mahadev.

Image source: hindustantimes.com

8. Vidyut Jamwal:

New-age action hero Vidyut Jammwal is the newest name on the list. In his first film, Force, the 40-year-old has established himself as a powerful and athletic antagonist. The fact that a villain could match John Abraham’s muscle strength on stage amazed audiences. But that was only the beginning, as the actor has already created his own genre of action films.

image source: bollywoodhungama.com

9. Salman Khan:

Finally, Salman Khan makes an appearance as a special guest. Bhai from Bollywood made his acting debut in Rekha and Farooq Shaikh’s Biwi Ho To Aisi, in which he played a gray character (who later undergoes redemption). It should be noted that this is the only Khan movie in which he plays a villain.

image source: moneycontrol.com