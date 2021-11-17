Debate begins on possible entertainment districts

Following the recent approval of an entertainment district in downtown Homewood, the city has started talks to ask the state legislature to grant two new districts, one in the business district. Edgewoods and the other in the West Homewoods business district, sparking debate among community members.

The city is currently licensed under state law to have two entertainment districts and currently has one that includes what is commonly referred to as downtown Homewood. Instead of choosing between Edgewood and West Homewood for the second district, the city is looking to get state lawmakers to approve an additional district.

The city’s public safety committee was the first to discuss the move and drew mostly negative comments from residents of Edgewood.

One parent said the committee needed to consider how many children not only live in Edgewood, but how many frequent the included stores and restaurants in the proposed neighborhood, while another asked the committee to take residents’ concerns into account. of the region.

Committee chairman Andy Gwaltney said the district would not be announced, but a resident said news of the district would spread.

Entertainment Districts allow licensed liquor businesses to obtain a license to allow alcoholic beverages to be consumed off-premises, allowing customers to purchase a beverage and walk around the neighborhood. No alcohol can be brought into the district and the council will later set timetables and other guidelines.

The committee recommended approval to ask the legislature to approve the two entertainment districts.

Finance Committee

On the finance committee, Jennie Whitman, CFO of the Birmingham Zoo, spoke about reaching an agreement on what the city could receive from the zoo for their contributions, which have gone from $ 25,000 to $ 10,000. last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While a Homewood Day has existed in the past, allowing residents to enter the zoo for free, there must be a conversation about possible discounts or other returns on the city’s investment, Whitman said.

Without wanting to harm the city, Whitman said the zoo doesn’t want to harm all of its operations.

The committee authorized Mayor Patrick McClusky to sign a Fiscal Year 2022 fund-sending contract to the zoo and said it could later negotiate how much will be donated to the organization.

The committee also heard from Trane, who proposed to replace the town hall cooler at a cost of about $ 1.5 million, with an additional $ 23,000 per year for operating costs.

The current unit is a dinosaur, Trane representatives said. The company would be responsible for maintaining the unit.

Committee chairman Walter Jones said he would rather make a one-time purchase using federal funds rather than finance the purchase.

In other news, the committee:

Heard an update on Homewood Chamber of Commerce initiatives from Chamber Executive Director Meredith Drennen

Heard an update on the 18th e Street revitalization project. The city hopes to receive federal clearance to proceed in December.

Street revitalization project. The city hopes to receive federal clearance to proceed in December. Recommended approval of a $ 423,000 bid with Dunn Construction for the Old Montgomery Highway upgrades. Since Dunn was the sole bidder for the project, the city can negotiate the price.

Recommended approval of an offer of $ 13,750 with Flock cameras for five security cameras. The cameras cost $ 12,500 per year with an installation fee of $ 1,250 the first year, Police Chief Tim Ross said.

Set a submission date for state right-of-way mowing and landscaping services in the city for December 20 at 4:30 p.m.

Recommended approval of a $ 42,100 contract with Sain Associates for design services for the Mecca Avenue sidewalk project.

Recommended approval of a $ 37,700 contract with Schoel Engineering for design services for a stormwater project on Kenilworth Drive.

Recommended approval of a submission date of December 7 at 10 a.m. for the 18eStreet alley improvement project.

Public works

The public works committee met briefly to hear an update on the revitalization of the Green Springs Freeway, which is expected to see temporary markup work done this week, as well as paving. The committee also recommended the approval of a bus shelter from the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority at 2601 18eStreet South, payable by BJCTA.

Special issuesThe Special Issues Committee approved a public hearing on Nov. 22 for the removal of five protected trees from 1505 Manhattan Street, nine protected trees from 1796 Murray Hill Road and six protected trees from 908 Shades Road.

The committee also deferred a request that the city evacuate part of an unnamed lane between 1703 Shades Park Drive and 1610 Shades Park Cove.

Planning and Development Committee

The Planning and Development Committee recommended that a public hearing be held on December 6 at 6 p.m. to examine the possible rezoning of 1832 25eSouth courtyard from the institutional district to the preservation district of the district, which would allow the renovation of a non-conforming single-family home on the property.