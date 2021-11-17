When SS Rajamouli announced January 6 as the release date of the long-awaited multilingual opus RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had already blocked the same date for hisGangubai Kathiawadi.

Bhansali was adamant not to change its release date, arguing that his film had been locked on January 6 previously. RRRBut then his co-producer Jayantilal Gada started to put pressure on Bhansali. Gada estimated that two big movies on the same Friday would hurt both movies. outraged RRR had two major players in common, namely Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, informs a source. Bhansali still would not have yielded to pressure from his producers without Alia Bhatt.

Alia personally asked Bhansali to avoid the clash. She didn’t want her two films to be released on the same day. It was then that Bhansali decided to reconsider his earlier decision not to budge from January 6 at all costs, a source informs.

There was another reason why Gangubai Kathiawadiwas released worldwide on January 6. Number 6 is considered very lucky by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his principal lady Alia Bhatt. Bhansalis ‘date of birth is February 24, which corresponds to number 4 and 2, which makes 6. The alias’ date of birth, March 15, also corresponds to number 6.

Gangubai Kathiawadiwould now be released on February 18.

