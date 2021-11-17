BUSD pays $ 2.4 million to avoid jury trial for sexual abuse of students

The Barstow Unified School District settled $ 2.4 million in a lawsuit brought by a former student who alleged the district high school allowed a longtime teacher to sexually abuse him.

In one of seven separate lawsuits pending, attorneys for the victim allege that BUSD High School was used as a hunting ground by the teacher to prepare and sexually abuse students. Lawyers also allege that the accused teacher who died aged 53 earlier this year has been protected by a culture of intimidation, silence (and) cover-up for nearly two decades.

The school district will avoid a potential jury verdict after the very high Oct. 20 settlement paid out in the last few days, said Morgan Stewart, partner at Irvine-based law firm Manly, Stewart & Finaldi.

In a statement to the Daily Press, BUSD said: The settlement represents a mutual agreement between himself and the alleged victim of his former teacher.

(BUSD) is committed to taking responsibility for educating students in a safe environment, and takes that responsibility seriously, the district said. (BUSD) will continue to pursue its mission of helping students learn in a safe and supportive learning environment.

Yet the Barstows school system is far from done dealing with the repercussions of the general allegations of systemic sexual abuse that have been lit from above, Stewart said.

Stewart is separately pursuing seven other lawsuits that remain active against BUSD on behalf of 10 other alleged victims. Each is said to have been sexually assaulted while a student in the K-12 system at some point in the past two decades. School workers also said in court files that they tried to report the abuse they witnessed but were ignored by their superiors.

Barstow doesn’t pay that kind of money if he hasn’t done something wrong, Stewart told the Daily Press. The staff members who testified, their general perception is as follows: the administration does not care and has been told to shut up.

How would I fix it? Bright house, he said. As long as that same board continues to operate in the school district, it will not change.

A hunter

Most of the allegations in each case relate to a longtime former teacher, Katherine ONeill, who allegedly used Barstow High School as a hunting ground to track down vulnerable women struggling with their sexuality, according to an ongoing complaint.

ONeill was a hunter, said Stewart. She hunted children to abuse them. She went out of her way to find children, forging documents to take the children out of school.

In the recently settled lawsuit, Stewart represented a woman who remains anonymous but alleged that ONeill sexually assaulted her while she was a student at Barstow High School for the past 15 years.

Last month’s settlement was not the first time BUSD had to pay the victim. On June 20, according to court records, a San Bernardino County Superior Court judge ordered the school district to pay the plaintiff $ 4,000 because he was not being truthful in the discovery process and withheld the court testimony for improper reasons.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested ONeill in March 2019 based on the complainant’s allegations in the case. They include that ONeill had an intimate relationship with the girl and had sent explicit text messages containing obscene material, Stewart said.

ONeill was a social studies teacher employed by the Barstow Unified School District for 17 years, district spokesman Devin Vargas said.

ONeill posted $ 100,000 bail and was released a day after her arrest. Then, in January of this year, the former teacher from Barstow passed away. His death has been attributed to COVID-19.

Other lawsuits for abuse against BUSD

Addressing the seven other lawsuits he’s pursuing against BUSD, Stewart said we’ll be happy to try each of them if they don’t come to a settlement.

Court records reviewed by the Daily Press show allegations that reports of ONeills’ alleged abuse were covered up by senior officials, some of whom are now being named complicit in a systemic problem.

However, the allegations go beyond ONeill. A complaint filing indicates that the district since 2004 has had as many as 14 alleged perpetrators of sexual abuse who have existed and (are) alleged to have abused students within the BUSD School District.

In sworn testimony, BUSD employees and former employees testified to a culture of intimidation, silence, cover-up and the look away as BUSD minors are sexually assaulted by BUSD employees, according to a report. anonymous complaint from complainants which remains active.

These (employees) were threatened, asked to retract and / or told to sweep the reports under the carpet, the complaint continued, which named Scott Godfrey – deputy principal of Barstow High School at the time, who is since becoming Deputy Superintendent of BUSD – – as a specific defendant alongside ONeill and the school district itself.

Stewart has helped recover more than $ 88.4 million over three decades, representing thousands of victims of sexual abuse, according to his company’s website, including cases against the Catholic Church and the United School District of Los Angeles.

But in terms of ongoing reporting (of alleged abuse) it is not being addressed, he said, I have never seen it on a scale like the one we see in Barstow.

It’s been happening a lot in Barstow, and no one is correcting it, he said. Maybe I’m a bright-eyed crusader, but it pisses me off that this is happening and no one is stopping it.

