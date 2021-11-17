Tamil director-actor RNR Manohar dies





Popular Tamil director and actor RNR Manohar died in a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday. He was 61 years old.

He was reportedly treated in hospital for nearly 20 days due to illness until he breathed his last earlier in the day. RNR Manohar started his film career assisting director KS Ravikumar. He has worked as an assistant director on films like Band Master and Suriyan Chandran. And later, he also wrote dialogue and screenplays for several films, including Maindhan, Kolangal, Pudhumai Pithan, Thennavan, Punnagal Poove. Manohar ventured into directing with the comedy film Maasilamani in 2009. He also wrote and directed a crime drama called Vellore Maavattam, with Nandha and Poorna in the lead roles. Manohar had also starred in several films during his career. Some of his popular roles were in Kolangal, Dhill, Veeram, Yennai Arindhaal, Vedalam, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Miruthan, Aandavan Kattalai, Achcham Enbadhu Madamaiyada, Viswasam, Kaappaan and Kaithi to name a few. He was last seen in director Shakti Soundar Rajans Teddy’s fantasy drama. He also played a role in the upcoming Tamil film Veerame Vaagai Soodum with Vishal in the lead role. Directed by junior director Thu.Pa.Saravanan, the film is in post-production. Many celebrities have regretted the death of RNR Manohar on social networks. We are sad to learn of the passing of director and actor #RMRManohar sir, a wonderful human being. Our sincere condolences to the family (sic), read a tweet posted on the Twitter page of production company Studio Greens. Rest in peace RNR Manohar Sir. My sincere condolences to his friends and family. I had the privilege of working with him on his directorial project Masilamani with Nakul and Sunaina in mind under Sun Pictures Production. An efficient director and a kind person, composer D. Imman tweeted. Rest in peace RNR Manohar Sir.

My sincere condolences to his friends and family.

I had the privilege of working with him on his directorial project Masilamani with Nakul and Sunaina in mind under Sun Pictures Production. An efficient manager and a kind person.

To the family of Manohar sir, please accept my condolences. May God help you find strength in this difficult time. I pray for you.

We are sad to learn of the death of the director and actor #RMRManohar sir, a beautiful human being. Our sincere condolences to the family

RNR Manohar is survived by his wife.

