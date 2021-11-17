Dana Rodriguez appointed executive chef of Casa Bonita





“South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker said Tuesday they are teaming up with James Beard Award nominee Dana Rodriguez.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., “South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker made an announcement Tuesday that could mean better food coming for. Beautiful house. The new owners of the iconic Lakewood restaurant have said they are teaming up with Denver restaurateur Dana Rodriguez, who will be its executive chef. Rodriguez is a three-time James Beard Award nominee who has opened two restaurants in Denver, with a third to come, according to a press release that also officially announced the purchase of the restaurant by Stone and Parker. A judge approved the sale of Casa Bonita last week. Parker and Stone had offered to buy Casa Bonita for $ 3.1 million from Summit Family Restaurants Inc., which owned the restaurant at 6715 W. Colfax Ave. since 25 years. RELATED: Casa Bonita Sale Approved After Objection Withdrawn Casa Bonita, made famous in an episode of “South Park” which first aired 18 years ago, is known for its cliff divers, Black Bart’s cave, and mediocre food. When Stone and Parker announced their plans to buy the restaurant in an August interview with Governor Jared Polis, the governor said the food could be a bit better. “I think it could be a little more than a little better,” Stone said. Rodriguez, who was born in Chihuahua, Mexico, rose through the ranks of Denver’s top restaurants, including Rioja and Bistro Vendome. She opened two restaurants – Super mega good and Work and class – and has a third, Cantina Loca, which will open this year, according to the statement. “It’s a dream come true,” Rodriguez said in the statement. “Casa Bonita means so much to so many people here in Denver. I’m excited to work with Trey and Matt and reinvent the culinary agenda; I want to make sure it’s a place people can’t wait to eat, drink , to spend time and bring friends, family and visitors. “ > Video below: Trey Parker and Matt Stone announce their intention to buy Casa Bonita. RELATED: ‘Save Casa Bonita’ Withdraws Objection to Sale of Iconic Lakewood Restaurant RELATED: ‘South Park’ Creators Say They Buy Casa Bonita SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.9news.com/article/life/style/colorado-guide/casa-bonita-sale-official-matt-stone-trey-parker/73-de0e9c94-70bf-41a6-ba20-4caed68243a6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

