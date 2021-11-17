Pay tribute to the late founder of Rays Ragtime at the Hollywood Theater this week





Eat Raoul (1982) In this dark comedy, a tense couple (Paul Bartel and Mary Woronov) discover a deadly way to get rid of their rowdy swinging neighbors and recover funds for the restaurant of their dreams. All proceeds from ticket sales will be used to pay the medical bills of recently deceased Ray Tillotson, founder of Rays Ragtime; it was his favorite movie. Hollywood, November 19. Double indemnity (1944) Celebrate Noirvember with the classic that pioneered the film noir genre! From director Billy Wilder and screenwriter Raymond Chandler, this seven-time Oscar-nominated crime thriller stars Barbara Stanwyck as a deceptive housewife and Fred MacMurray as the insurance salesman she seduces. Academy, November 19-25. had run (1985) Akira Kurosawa reinvents Shakespeare King Lear (and, unofficially and anachronistically, Succession) as a historical epic set in medieval Japan. When an aging warlord decides to retire, he divides his kingdom among his three sons, but the sudden change in power causes them to turn on each other, as well as him. Clinton, November 20. Alley of nightmares (1947) This acclaimed film noir chronicles the outrageous rise and fall of an ambitious carnival barker (Tyrone Power) who dreams of ditching sideshow and starting his own psychic business (read: scam) with the beautiful mentalist Miss Zeena (Joan Blondell). Check out the original before Guillermo del Toros’ redesign hits theaters in December. Hollywood, November 20-21. watermelon man (1970) Inspired by Franz Kafkas Metamorphosis, revolutionary Melvin Van Peebles directs this dark comedy about a fanatical white insurance salesman (Godfrey Cambridge, in white face) who inexplicably wakes up one day to find he is black. Screening as part of the Hollywoods Burn Hollywood Burn! The Melvin Van Peebles Films series. Hollywood, November 21. ALSO PLAY: 5th avenue: Animal house (1978), November 19-21. Academy: The asphalt jungle (1950), November 17-18. Strangers on a train (1951), November 17-18. The glass key (1942), November 19-25. Clinton: Malombra (1942), November 17. The hidden fortress (1958), November 18. Samurai cop (1991), November 19. Rad (1986), November 21. The brilliant (1980), November 22. Hollywood: Pale flower (1964), November 18. Donnie Darko (2001), November 20-21. A face in the Crowd (1957), November 22. Cemetery: Nights of Terror (1981), November 23.

