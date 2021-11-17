Meet the young Bollywood group of 2021: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh







Sharvari and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

They’re younger, bolder, and more sassy, ​​and actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari don’t let their collective inexperience bog them down. The handsome couple, who play leading roles in Bunty Aur Babli 2 directed by seasoned hands Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, intend to give the original couple a run for their own ill-gotten money. Naturally, both actors are excited to join the franchise. It is such an honor for me to be part of such a cult film. When I first watched Bunty Aur Babli in the theater I was 12 and I remember stepping out of the theater and dancing the night away to her songs. They just blew me away, Chaturvedi said in an interview with Gulf News ahead of his films being released in the United Arab Emirates on November 18. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari

Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

In the second installment of Bunty Aur Babli 2, Chaturvedi who burst into Bollywood with the dark and neglected rapper Gully Boy’s story represents the New Order and his partner in crime is the relatively new actress Sharwari Bagh. Chaturvedi in his first Bollywood film “Gully Boy” directed by Ranveer Singh

Image Credit: Provided

The two swindle people by assuming a false identity of the now retired pair of crooks who are drowning in a soulless suburb of rural India. Sharvari and Chaturvedi claim to be the new-age Bunty and Babli of the tech-savvy era, and the original couple aren’t understandably thrilled with these two young letting off steam and their notoriety. As their crazy comedy with flamboyant characters hit screens in the United Arab Emirates on November 18, we caught up with Chaturvedi and Shavwari to glean all the details about their new film that will dramatically change both of their careers if it goes well: The fabulous four of ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’

This is Chaturvedis Be part of the Bunty Aur Babli franchise: I am from the same region in India where Bunty Aur Babli was sent. I connected to their lingo and the world. It is a dream come about because I was a chartered accountant student and I never imagined entering this world. So it is a great honor for me to learn from Rani maam and Saif monsieur. His second film being different from his first Gully Boy: I don’t want to sound pseudo-smart here, but I’ve always wanted to play this larger-than-life hero with that idle and I love it. I was born in India and grew up watching Bollywood movies every Friday. What I love about Bunty Aur Babli is that they are rebels and young people will love that they choose their own destiny and path Honestly, when I got into the movies I didn’t want to be a Christian Bale or a Benedict Cumberbatch or a Daniel Day Lewis [Hollywood actors known for their complex and intense roles]. I know my audience and when they give me three hours of their life, I don’t want to burden them with problems. I want to enjoy a movie as if it were a festive event or a celebration. Siddhart Chaturvedi and Sharvari in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’

Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

Do it on your own: The audience is the one who makes a hero out of you.There are so many talented actors out there, and the question always remains whether we have anything more to offer. So I focused on learning and honesty in my acting. I auditioned and tried everything for two years and wanted to be honest with everything I do and my job. Gully Boy was never made for me, but audiences were surprised to see me in a great movie. I feel like this is my first film. Filming in Abu Dhabi: It was my first international shoot of my career and they showed me the most beautiful place on this planet before the world suddenly froze. The weather in Abu Dhabi in February was perfect too, I had the best time of my life. Bunty Aur Babli 2’s cast was in Abu Dhabi in March 2020 to film parts of their new comedy

Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

Sharvari speaks: Much like Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari harbored acting ambitions and was bitten by the Bollywood bug early in her life. She told Gulf News in a separate interview that being an actress was her ultimate dream and seeing three films helped her reach this point in her career.

It was a dream come true to be a part of such a cult movie and I guarantee this movie is going to be a laughing matter. I’m playing a tech boom scammer, Sharvari said. Don’t miss it! Bunty Aur Babli 2 hits theaters in the UAE on November 18.

