5 most expensive divorcees in Bollywood





By Lokmat English office | Posted: November 17, 2021 6:06 PM Next The most beautiful Bollywood hero Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne had the tragic love affair of the perfect couple as a couple long after 14 years of marriage, the couple led to divorce. Sussanne demanded a stupendous sum of Rs 400 crores on which Hrithik allegedly paid him 380 crores. The 13-year-old marriage of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan ended harshly in 2004. Their marriage is said to have been troubled due to the dominant nature of Amrita Singh and unfavorable behavior towards Saif and his family. . Apparently Saif had to pay Amrita 5 crore. The eldest daughter of the most iconic Kapoor family, Karishma Kapoor, married industrialist Sanjay Kapoor. After his engagement with Abhishek Bachchan was canceled. The couple filed for divorce in 2013, which was finalized in May 2016. Sanjay apparently paid them 7 crore in alimony and also covers all children’s expenses. The former lovebirds separated in 1998. Sanjay had to pay 8 crore rupees and an expensive car in alimony! after which Sanjay Dutt got married to Manyata Dutt in 2008, now the couple live happily They called off their 16-year marriage in 2016. They also have two daughters, Shakya and Akira, who remain with mother Adhuna. It is said that apart from heavy child support Farhan had to part with his Vipassna Kiosk bungalow

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.lokmat.com/photos/entertainment/5-most-expensive-divorces-of-bollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

