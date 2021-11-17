Bollywood actresses open up on harsh comments about their skin color

It is no secret that our Indian society has always suffered from “gora rang syndrome”. And so followed in his Bollywood footsteps. From most of the major players in the industry with Eurocentric beauty standards, to songs promoting the color white as a beauty requirement (think of the lyrics that say “goriya” and “gori-gori”), he has always denounced any color that is not the conventional ‘white’.

Many celebrities have spoken about this blatant colourism, not only of Bollywood, but of this country (of brown population) and its obsession with fair complexion. Here are 10 women who shared their thoughts on this discrimination.

1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Chopra, one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry in the world, had shared that she was called “kali, kali, kali” by her Punjabi family because all of herthe cousinswere fair. She said she wanted to use fairness creams at the age of 13. She later approved of the fairness creams but revealed that she felt guilty for spreading the notion of fair complexion. In 2017, Priyanka stated that shelost a rolebecause of his brown skin color.

All of my cousins ​​are gora-chitta (fair), while I was the one who turned out dark because my dad is dark. Just for fun, my Punjabi family called me kaali, kaali, kaali. When I was 13, I wanted to put on fairness creams and I wanted to change my complexion.

2. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

In an interview, Shilpa revealed that she feelsunsafeof her sister Shamita because she is more beautiful. She would pinch her sister in the crib to make her cry. Shetty even said that when she went to Shamita’s first audition, she worried that after her sister entered the industry, she wouldn’t get roles because of her skin tone.

Shamita was more blonde, while I had a darker complexion. I was going through a phase of insecurity in my life. I used to ask my mom, why did you make her blonde when you made me brown?

3. Bipasha Basu Singh Grover

The actress shared that she has been called “dusky“her whole life. Her complexion would be compared to that of her older sister Bidisha, who is more beautiful. Bipasha said that when she won a modeling competition when she was young, the headlines read:” Dusky Girl From Kolkata Wins “never advertised skin color because it would never go against its principles, she said.

Soon, at 15-16 years old, I started modeling and won a modeling competition. All the newspapers read: “Dark girl from Kolkata wins”. I still wondered why “dark” is my first adjective?

4. Radhika Apt

Apt is one of the few people to talk about sexism andcolourismin industry. she revealed how bollywood conveniently split her due to her skin tone. She said there are no dark-skinned actresses in the mainstream. Radhika even said that dark actresses are more than often chosen for a village girl, while beauties play the role of urban women.

If you are dark, you will be chosen as a village girl. I myself have had to deal with this a lot. Blonde actresses are chosen as urban girls. Why can’t I play an urban girl?

5. Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta recognizes the problem of racism and colourismendemic in our country. She said that because she is dark, her character of Gaura in the Article 15 movie did not need makeup to make her darker because she wanted her natural skin color to appear on screen, while many others fair actors use makeup to make them darker. , the task that could have been performed by a darker-skinned actor.

[In movies] You can’t paint someone black or brown because it’s horrible.

6. Tannishtha Chatterjee

The actress had a horrific experience while filming Comedy Nights BachaoTaaza, where she went to promote her film Parched with co-actress Radhika Apte. She was ridiculed in the series for her skin color, so she stormed off the set. She explained how sad the state of the country is when it comes to skin tone and we need to change it.

We celebrated actresses like Smita Patil and Nandita Das. We should celebrate these things and get rid of the ideas that only righteousness is beautiful.

7. Esha Gupta

The actress revealed that during her early days, someactorswould meet her and say to her: “apna makeup kaala nahi gora kiya kar.” Makeup artists would mask her complexion using tons of makeup to make her look more beautiful and paint her body the same way to make it even. She said she would feel like a clown.

I did two multi-stars, and they said to me “You are the sexy”, because the black, the complexion that I have, which is considered black in our country, can only be sexy or negative. , while fair skinned has to be the girl next door and share.

8. Malaika Arora

Malaika is also among the celebrities who have spoken about thecolourismwidespread in industry. Previously a model, Arora said models are discriminated against for their skin color and stigmatized for their complexion. She also believes that society has entrenched these conventional bodily norms in the minds of women. However, every woman must accept her skin color and flaunt it.

The idea that white is superior is ingrained in people’s psyche, and the battle against this mentality is long drawn-out. Growing up in this society made women believe that the fair is beautiful.

9. Nandita Das

Das, one of the eminent personalities who militate againstcolourismin India, explained how the headlines describe her as “gloomy / gloomy nandita Das”. She revealed that she was often told that if she was to play an urban / middle class woman, she would have to “lighten” her complexion. Nandita is a strong supporter of the “Dark is Beautiful” campaign and has even worked with a video called “India’s Got Color”, with Tillotama Shome, Sayani Gupta, Swara Bhasker, Radhika Apte and Nandita Das herself, among others.

Even in our Hindi movie songs you hear gore gore gaal or gori kalaiyaan, where being fair is almost synonymous with being beautiful.

Here is the video:

10. Chitrangada Singh

Singh had shared photos of herself with the caption “brunette and happy” on social media after Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan took to social media to denounce the colorism. Chitrangada has never endorsed fairness creams as she believes it leads to discrimination based on color. She also revealed how she lost a modeling assignment because of her skinColor.

I know the feeling of living the life of a dark-skinned girl. It is not something that people will tell you directly to your face. You can only feel it. I went through prejudices, especially growing up in the North.

It is high time to take a step back from these nonsense conventions.