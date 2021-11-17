Joel Silvers Brentwood Mansion is relisted with a discount





Hollywood titan Joel Silver is releasing his sprawling Brentwood mansion for sale at a slight discount from last year. The producer is now asking $ 75 million for the house designed by Ricardo Legorreta in Brentwood Circle, according to the Los Angeles Times. Silver listed the 25,000-square-foot complex in early 2020, asking for $ 77.5 million. A sale anywhere near Silvers’ reduced demand would be by far the most expensive deal ever in Brentwood. The best deal in the neighborhood was the $ 40 million sale of the 18,300-square-foot Tom Brady Mansion to Dr. Dre in 2014. The house of Silvers Brentwood is distinguished by its size and architecture. Legorretas’ salmon pink postmodernist design includes striking spaces. The dining room is topped with a pyramid-shaped ceiling, and the circular entrance atrium with travertine columns resembles a museum space. The family room has 30 foot high ceilings and hydraulic doors. The house has eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, including a master suite and three other en-suite bedrooms. There are also some of the usual amenities including a gym, sauna, home theater, library, and desk. The property totals approximately four and a half acres and features an English garden, a sunken basketball court and a swimming pool. Last year, Silver brought in Judy Feder with Hilton & Hyland and Kurt Rappaport with the Westside Estate Agency to sell the place, but this time around he hired Jade Mills with Coldwell Banker Realty and Rayni and Branden Williams. with Beverly Hills Estates. Feder represented Silver in the $ 38 million sale of his Malibu beach house to Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison in 2018. Silver is one of Hollywood’s largest and most established producers and has been behind some of the greatest action movies and franchises of the past four decades, including the Matrix, Die Hard and Lethal Weapon franchises. . His last producer credits were for Superfly 2017 and Collide 2016 and The Nice Guys. He produced Suburbicon in 2018. [LAT] Denis lynch Contact the author

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therealdeal.com/la/2021/11/16/joel-silver-relists-legorreta-designed-brentwood-mansion-for-75m/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos