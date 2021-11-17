Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol’s next project is Velle. Details here





Ajay Devgn shared this poster. (Image courtesy: ajaydevgn) Strong points Ajay Devgn shared movie poster

The film also stars Karan Deol’s uncle, Abhay Deol.

The movie trailer will be released tomorrow New Delhi: Actor Ajay Devgn released the first look of Willing, which will be produced by his banner, Ajay Devgn FFilms. Willing stars Karan Deol in the lead role, with his uncle Abhay Deol playing a central role in the film. Karan Deol is the son of Bollywood star Sunny Deol. The first look features Karan Deol on a bicycle in a flashy red T-shirt, with two other actors riding a passenger, presumably playing his friends. Sharing the first look, Ajay Devgn wrote, Har velle ka din aata hai (Each wanderer has his day). Willing the trailer comes out tomorrow at noon. The film will hit screens on December 10, 2021. Screenshot of Ajay Devgn’s Instagram story. Sharing the movie poster Abhay Deol wrote, Har Velle Ka Din Aata Hai. Velle trailer tomorrow at noon, with Karan Deol, Anya Singh and Mouni Roy. Karan Deol also shared the poster with the same legend. Karan Deol’s grandfather, legendary actor Dharmendra also shared the poster for his grandson’s upcoming film. Congratulations to the whole team, he wrote in a message on Twitter. Har Velle Ka Din Aata Hai ????#to wish the trailer comes out tomorrow at noon. Congratulations to the whole team@AbhayDeol@Roymouni@anyasinghoff@savantpremi#vissheshh@DevenMunjal@AjayDevgnFilms@intercut_ent@ZeeMusicCompany@ImagesPVRpic.twitter.com/eO02P7SpTn Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) November 17, 2021 Details of the film have also been confirmed by Bollywood business analyst Taran Adarsh. Sharing the movie poster, Taran Adarsh ​​wrote, Willing: Ajay Devgn unveils in preview his new film with Abhay Deol – Karan Deol … Abhay Deol and Karan Deol starring in Willing, an Ajay Devgn Ffilms presentation … Directed by #DevenMunjal … Released on December 10, 2021 … Willing trailer tomorrow … First preview of the poster. ‘VELLE’: AJAY DEVGN UNVEILS THE FIRST PREVIEW OF HIS NEW FILM WITH ABHAY DEOL – KARAN DEOL … #AbhayDeol and #KaranDeol star in #to wish, a #AjayDevgnFmovies presentation … Directed by #DevenMunjal… Release of Dec. 2021 … #VelleTrailer outside tomorrow … #First look attach. pic.twitter.com/uiWcDsQDvw taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) November 17, 2021 According to PTI, the movie is the Hindi adaptation of the 2019 Telugu movie Brochevarevarura, a crime comedy written and directed by Vivek Athreya. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn with Intercut Entertainment. Abhay Deol is the nephew of actor Dharmendra, making actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol his cousins. He was last seen in the original Disney film Twirl, which revolves around a father (Abhay) and his teenage daughter, who wants to pursue his passion for DJ mixes. Meanwhile, Karan Deol made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019. The film failed to make its mark at the box office.

