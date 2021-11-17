John Arndt, TOS actor and basketball coach, born – Daily Star Trek News





93 years ago today, November 17, 1928, actor John Arndt was born. Star Trek fans know Arndt as two characters, Sturgeon and Fields, on The original series, but acting was not his first career. Arndt, who graduated in 1952 from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, spent time away from his studies serving in the US Navy Reserve. He played on the Universitys Lions basketball team during the 1940-50 season and after graduating went on to have a brief career with the professional team of the National Industrial Basketball League, the Los Angeles. Fibber McGee & Mollys and the Los Altima Flyers. Arndt returned to his roots in 1960, taking an assistant coach position for the Loyola Marymount Lions and securing a promotion the following season to head coach and athletic director for the 1961-62 season until the season 67-68. Arndt was the team’s second-most successful coach of all time, leading the team to 91 wins in just seven years. His prodigious record earned him a place in schools Hall of fame in 1986. Between coaching duties in 1966 and 67, Arndt landed several uncredited minor television roles, frequently playing Wild Indians. He also got several appearances in this other popular Desilu program, Impossible mission. Arndt first appeared in Star Trek as the hapless Sturgeon, one of the crew members who teleported to planet M-113 to investigate the death of Crewman Darnells in The Man Trap. Arndt may not have been wearing a red shirt, but in the show’s first aired episode, it didn’t protect him, and he was last seen as a dead sturgeon, victim of a creature with a appetite for sodium. You could tell that creature M-113 assaulted him, then a– dirty. (I’ll be there all week, folx!) However, you can’t keep a good man and Arndt set the stage for others. Trek notable to return as multiple characters when he reappeared as a Fields crew member in Balance of Terror. Ironically, when Fields returned to Dagger of the Mind, he made wear a red shirt, but still survived this episode and two others, Miri and Space Seed. Vincent McEveety, who made 3 of Arndts’ outings as Fields, must have liked it, as the actor appeared sporadically in a number of McEveety-led projects throughout the 70s, 80s and 90s, including understood Gun smoke, Kolchak: the night stalker, The apple dumpling gang leaves again, The murder she wrote and Diagnosis: murder. He also appeared in The deadly spawn and two episodes of The new leave it to beaver. Please join us here at Daily Star Trek News in wishing John Arndt a very happy birthday.

