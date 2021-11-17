These actors have made their mark on OTT platforms not in Bollywood

Stars always become popular among people after working in a popular TV series or movie on the small screen. However, the stars we’re going to tell you about today have grown in popularity door-to-door not from a TV series or movie, but from OTT platforms. So let’s know …

Pankaj Tripathi: The most beloved star by the public, Pankaj Tripathi, has been active in Bollywood since 2004. Pankaj worked in several films during this period but did not achieve the success he deserved. This was followed by the Mirzapur web series which completely changed the era of Pankaj Tripathi in one fell swoop. Today, Pankaj is one of the biggest stars in the industry.

Manoj Bajpai: The OTT platform has also done the job of recognizing the true talent of Manoj Bajpai, who has been active in Bollywood for a long time. Yes, Manoj Bajpai’s work in the “Family Man” web series has not only given him huge house-to-house popularity, but has also given his talent a true identity.

Radhika Apt: Actress Radhika Apte is also known as the queen of OTT platforms. Radhika has starred in several Bollywood movies but has actually been successful in web series. Radhika had gained popularity with the popular web series Sacred Games and Ghoul on Netflix.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: According to media reports, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has worked in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Kick, has been identified house-to-house with the Sacred Games web series. Nawazuddin performed brilliantly in this web series.

