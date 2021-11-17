Queen makes first engagement since missing Remembrance Sunday service





“His Majesty received General Sir Nicholas Carter at Windsor Castle today after relinquishing his appointment as Chief of the Defense Staff,” according to Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Dressed in an orange, green and white floral robe, the 95-year-old monarch rose to greet the outgoing general in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle.

The Queen warmly greeted the Chief of the Armed Forces as he entered the living room, as one of her dogs ran curiously towards him. After the couple shook hands, the monarch said it was “rather sad” that he was stepping down, as they began to chat.

Family photographs of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex as well as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie could be seen in the background of the room, where the monarch runs a large part of its business during his residency in Windsor.

The military hearing took place three days after the palace revealed its regret for missing the service at the cenotaph in central London. Prince Charles, who turned 73 on Sunday, laid a wreath at the war memorial on behalf of the queen, as in previous years. The Prince of Wales is currently on a royal tour of Jordan with his wife Camilla – the couple’s first major overseas visit since the start of the pandemic. Asked by Sky News about his mother’s condition, Prince Charles replied: “She is fine, thank you very much. “Once you get to 95, it’s not as easy as it used to be. It’s bad enough at 73!” he added, while joking about his own recent birthday. The Queen’s decision to step down from the service would have no connection with her doctor’s recent advice to rest, a royal source told CNN. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that the Queen was “very well” when he saw her last week. The monarch has been forced to skip a number of engagements over the past month. She hosted her last engagement in person on October 19 by hosting a reception for business leaders in Windsor ahead of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow. The next day, the ruler abruptly canceled an impending trip to Northern Ireland and spent a night in hospital for what a spokesperson at the time called “preliminary inquiries”. Since then and following the orders of its doctor, the royal household has significantly reduced its diary. She mainly rested in Windsor, doing some light chores by video link and phone. She did manage to leave for a long-planned weekend, however, a royal source previously told CNN. Her mini-break had been on the agenda for some time, with medics giving her the green light to travel to Sandringham by helicopter, according to The Mirror newspaper. She was reportedly heading to her country estate to prepare to welcome her family over Christmas, the report added. Prior to that, Elizabeth was seen strolling through her Windsor estate, in what will have been a reassuring sight to many royal watchers. “Moving forward, especially as we move into winter with Covid, we’ll see the Queen make more zoom calls, fewer in-person meetings,” the CNN historian and expert previously said. royal Kate Williams. “But I think as soon as the winter is over, she’ll want to get back on her feet, to meet people. It’s just a matter of whether the doctors will agree or not.”

