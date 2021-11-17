Entertainment
Topgolf Knoxville set to open in 2022 as construction efforts kick off | Texas
DALLAS, November 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and entertainment company, today announced that construction work on Topgolf Knoxville is underway as the company prepares to host the Knoxville-communities of the region in 2022 at its new site in Tennessee.
Construction of the two-story, 72-bay site continues and is expected to open in late summer 2022 in front of the growing Turkey Creek development, which anchors the towns of Knoxville and Farragut. Located near the heart of the popular commercial and retail development area, the new site will be a must-see experience for community residents, Flights fans and more. It will be Topgolf’s third entertainment venue in the state of Tennessee, as the company known for its high-tech gaming experience, outdoor typing bays, and delicious food and drink also operates sites in Nashville and Chattanooga.
“The Knoxville The region is such a vibrant community that we look forward to serving and look forward to opening our doors next year, ”said Topgolf’s Director of Development. Chris Callaway. “The warm welcome we received as we launched our building efforts has been incredible, and we look forward to introducing our guests to the Knoxville region to the Topgolf experience. “
Beyond entertainment, Topgolf Knoxville will create nearly 300 full-time and part-time jobs, and an opportunity for future Topgolf Knoxville associates to develop their careers, work in a unique, culturally driven environment and be part of of a company that welcomes everyone as they are.
“We are delighted to be able to welcome Topgolf Knoxville to the community of Farragut. This nationally recognized premier attraction will attract visitors from the region and beyond, and entertain our local community, ”said the Mayor of Farragut. Ron williams. “But it’s more than just entertainment. Topgolf will be an economic engine that will translate into increased sales tax revenues, new jobs and new businesses in the area. I would like to thank those who worked hard to make this project possible, including the Topgolf team, our development staff, the municipal planning commission and our council of mayors and aldermen. We really wanted this to happen and we are all happy about it. “
Since its inception, Topgolf’s foundation has been based on innovation, fun and inclusiveness. As pioneers in the sports and entertainment industry, Topgolf’s track record of creativity and industry leadership has led to the growth of a unique company delivering golf experiences that can only be achieved by on a Topgolf site. Topgolf currently operates over 70 venues in five countries and continues to focus on its Commitment to Safe Play so that guests can play with confidence.
Follow @Topgolf on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn for updates on Topgolf’s progress in Knoxville.
About Topgolf Entertainment Group
Topgolf Entertainment Group is a global technology-based sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion, and the good we do. What started out as a simple idea to improve the game of golf has grown into a movement where people from all walks of life connect to the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group platforms include Topgolf, Topgolf Media, Topgolf International, Toptracer and Topgolf Swing Suite. Follow @topgolf on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit the Topgolf Press page for the latest news.
Topgolf Venues, Topgolf Entertainment Group’s first brand experience, connects people in meaningful ways through technology, food and drink, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can experience a playground. deal, whatever the occasion. These venues feature high-tech games, air-conditioned outdoor punching bays, a chef-led menu, craft cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues welcome more than 25 million guests each year at more than 70 venues in five countries around the world. To find out more or plan your visit, visit topgolf.com.
SOURCE Topgolf entertainment group
Sources
2/ https://kdhnews.com/news/texas/topgolf-knoxville-set-to-open-in-2022-as-construction-efforts-tee-off/article_6d2eaf15-e616-55d4-9ef3-620f303aba31.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]