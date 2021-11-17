The Power of the Dog and King Richard, Review

Jane Campion’s new film, The Power of the Dog, is based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Savages, published in 1967. The title echoes the Twenty-Second Psalm, in the King James Bible: Deliver my soul from the sword; my darling of the power of the dog. At the end of the movie, you can’t help but wonder: who exactly is the dog and who is the darling?

It’s 1925 and the place is Montana, which is played on screen by Campions from New Zealand. If he fills the role convincingly, especially when it comes to trees and vegetation, this is a question only Montanais will be qualified to answer. What is undeniable is the glory of the hills, camel-colored and strangely folded, which stand out against the backdrop of the tale. We are in a breeding country, however or we are, at some point, is not always clear; it takes time to find one’s way, both economically and geographically. As Annie Proulx noted, in an afterword to Savages’ book, few of us can comprehend the combination of physical hard work and quiet wealth that characterized some of the old ranches.

This is especially true of the Burbank clan. Their bastion is a mansion, richly furnished, with dark woodwork, like a gentlemen’s club. But look at the gentlemen. George Burbank (Jesse Plemons) is stout, docile and uncomfortable; even on horseback, he wears a black suit. In contrast, his brother, Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch), has a lean, leathery build and rejects the attributes of his wealth, preferring the great outdoors. We learn that he graduated from Phi Beta Kappa at Yale, but any refinement turns him off; when the state governor comes to dinner, George asks Phil to clean up first. No chance. Like Phil said, I stink and I like it.

This rubbing of crude against the smooth of wilder routes facing more cultivated routes will be familiar to followers of Campion. Who can forget The Piano (1993) and the sight of Holly Hunter, in her beanie and swollen skirt, worn on the ground, in the midst of breaking waves, and deposited on the foreign sands of New Zealand? As for the mismatched siblings, they played a pivotal role in Campions’ debut film, Sweetie (1989), whose main character trampled on her sister’s life. Still, something about the clashes in The Power of the Dog seems overworked and put in place. On a prosaic level, I never really believed in George and Phil as brothers, and the close-ups in the movies tend to develop a symbolic point: artificial flowers, made from cut paper; a hand caressing the curves of a well-polished saddle; a young bull being castrated. On the page, mind you, Savage describes the thrown testicles thrown on the fire, where they explode like popcorn, so moviegoers get away with it lightly.

The centerpiece of the plot is Rose Gordon (Kirsten Dunst), a widow who runs a boarding house. She has a son, an otherworldly creature named Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee); as thin as a young tree, and fluttering in white shoes, it is he who makes the flowers. When the ranchers stop by Roses for a meal, Phil laughs at Peter, much to the tough guys ‘amusement and Roses’ obvious dismay. George, taken aback by his brothers’ frankness, apologizes to Rose, and that’s not all. Reader, he marries her! The result is that Rose and Peter move in with George and Phil. The latter, as you can imagine, despises intrusion; he calls Rose a cheap schemer to his face. Campion now has her main characters where she wants them.

And there they stay. Don’t be fooled by the setting when interpreting this film as a western. It’s more of a bedroom room with leggings, largely without roaming, and you quickly realize it’s not going anywhere. Rather, it is staying and digging into the various cruelties and miseries on display, like a surgeon exploring a wound. Rose, humiliated by Phil, and socially overwhelmed, begins to drink, her features more and more red with alcohol and tears. (It’s a major role for Dunst, but so oppressive that he almost crushes him.) George loses his sight. Phil, for reasons he chooses to cover up, unexpectedly approaches Peter and takes him on horseback. Peter, in turn, has his own secret ambitions.

One way to measure The Power of the Dog is to place it next to Elia Kazans East of Eden (1955), another saga of sibling rivalry, loaded with biblical connotations. (Kazan’s main character, James Dean, reads Psalm Thirty-Second.) Both films are too withdrawn and too dark to be considered epics, despite the grandeur of their landscapes. Why, then, in terms of dynamics, should East of Eden be so much stronger? Maybe because of Dean, and the twisted, tireless, almost laughable grip of his presence; he doesn’t seem to know what to do next, and the suspense is infectious. While Cumberbatch, too, can be convincing, and though you will constantly wonder what is stored in store behind his wintry gaze, he is deep down a master of urbanity, and not everyone will be convinced that he is really comfortable on the beach. Still, you should definitely research the movie and savor its central dead end: Rose, downstairs, stumbling over an awkward tune on the piano, against Phil, ripping off his banjo, mercilessly, in a room above. The scene is as tense as the shooting at the OKCorral. Guess who wins.

There are the helicopter parents, and then there are the tennis parents. The parents of tennis are more like the choppers from Apocalypse Now (1979), overcoming every little setback with the help of napalm and Wagner. Even among tennis parents, however, few have matched the firepower of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams. He is now the hero of the modestly titled King Richard, a new film by Reinaldo Marcus Green, which follows Venus and Serena played with rugged good humor and scathing forehands, by Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, respectively from infancy to the edge. of fame. Still, the movie isn’t really about them. How to come?

Because Richard is played by Will Smith. This is one of Smiths’ all-consuming performances. He is often alone in the frame, and when other people gather together, he remains the hub of dramatic attention. Leaning his shoulders, lowering his head and stretching his jaw, Smith always looks ready for the fray, as we know how loose and gangly he can be. He always has a lot of laughs, but the comedy has an activist side. Simple pictures of him, driving an old motorhome, show a soul that is no longer able to rest. At night, Richard works as a security guard and carries a weapon; during the day, he favors tennis shorts and sneakers. Either way, he looks like a soldier who won’t take off his uniform. The call to action can come at any time.

Richard and his wife, Brandi (Aunjanue Ellis), live in Compton with their five daughters. I always hoped to hear the other three girls talking to each other about Venus and Serena, but no such scene occurs. (Any murmur of disunity would be contrary to the purpose of the film; solidarity is everything.) The domestic regime is severe, with compulsory rights like in school. The practice of tennis continues even in a downpour of volleys and smashes, as the balls will not bounce. Every now and then, Richard falls for the charms of the local thugs. Daddy got beaten up again, the girls report, with a sigh. When the cops and social services come to check on the family, Richard responds by ordering his children to spell the word civilization. He says: We have future doctors and lawyers, as well as a few tennis stars in this house. For Venus and Serena, he has a special plan. It is seventy-eight pages long. He wrote it before they were born.

The big reveal of the film hangs on until the end credits, in which Venus and Serena Williams are named executive producers. Too bad for objectivity. Still, the public knows when they are being sold something, and they would balk at King Richard if it was just a promotional PR piece. out of his verve. The atmosphere that emanates from Green and his director of photography, Robert Elswit, is a mixture of aggressiveness and benevolence. Nothing is more welcoming or sunnier, for example, than the Florida tennis academy where Venus and Serena are invited by top trainer Rick Macci (Jon Bernthal), with their sisters and parents on their trail. ; barely arrived however, Richard announces that Venus will not compete on the junior circuit. She will bide her time and then, at her request, turn pro.

Is there madness in the Richards method? Undoubtedly. Even though he started out by deliberately pushing two of his kids into a super white sport, could he honestly have foreseen that they were indeed going to take the field? Surely not. What makes the Greens movie so persuasive is that other characters foremost, the dreaded Brandi Williams, are aware of all that is absurd and bossy, as well as noble, about the heroes’ cause. You are the most stubborn person I have met in my life, a guy said to Richard. And I coach Mcenroe.