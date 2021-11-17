MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment Announce Signature Marketing Partnership with Infosys | Business

NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – November 17, 2021–

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) (MSG Sports), Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) (MSG Entertainment) and Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital consulting and services, today announced a signature multi-year marketing partnership making Infosys the Official Innovation Partner digital video of major MSG properties, including the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and Madison Square Garden Arena.

As part of this collaboration, MSG Entertainment and Infosys will create a digital command center inside The Garden, with Infosys technology and service platforms. Through the continuous production of data and analysis, the command center will provide on-site personnel with enhanced, real-time monitoring of event operations. This valuable information will enable MSG staff to make immediate decisions to help deliver a more efficient and seamless fan experience. In addition, customers will have access to certain data directly, allowing them to choose everything from the best in / out to the most convenient food and beverage options.

Madison Square Garden welcomes millions of people every year and one of our most important priorities is to find new ways to deliver a world-class experience to all of them, down to the smallest detail, this Infosys partnership us helps do just that, said Andrew Lustgarten, president and CEO of MSG Sports and president of MSG Entertainment. Infosys shares our vision for using data and analytics to improve the customer experience, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have them join us in such an important and integrated partnership.

As a company that understands corporate obligations to generate sustainable performance, we are excited to be a part of Madison Square Gardens’ iconic journey as it continues to evolve into a smart arena, said Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys. As a digital innovation partner, deliver the cutting edge advantage of our platforms to unlock value for MSG through new efficiencies that allow fans to immerse themselves in all aspects of events at The Garden. so that they enjoy the MSG experience even more.

Infosys will improve the Knicks and Rangers fan experience and further connect fans to their teams by providing detailed stats during matches. Infosys has also become the presenting partner of the Infosys Concourse on the 6th floor and the Infosys Suite Level on the 9th floor of The Garden. Infosys will benefit from substantial brand integration in these areas, as well as digital and static signage at all Knicks and Rangers games and as part of the Arena concert series.

Additionally, Infosys has partnered with Knicks Gaming, an esports brand of MSG Sports. Infosys will be the main partner of the Knicks Gaming Training Center once the new installation is complete. Infosys is working with Knicks Gaming to raise the bar in esports by using innovative data-driven solutions to help improve performance. This includes personalizing training content for players through the use of AI to optimize the learning process.

