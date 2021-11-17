Entertainment
A&E Calendar: For the best in local entertainment | Local
Holiday taste 5-8 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Take advantage of offers from local businesses to plan your vacation. Tickets cost $ 15 and must be purchased in advance. Tickets are available at the Hutchinson Region Chamber of Commerce and Tourism office in downtown Hutchinson. For more information, call the House at 320-587-5252.
Tickets are still available for the Celebrating Community Heroes 5 p.m. at Hutchinson VFW Post 906, 247 First Ave. SE Tickets cost $ 100. The featured speaker is Lieutenant-Colonel Oliver North. To order tickets, visit tinyurl.com/4hawryyu. For more information visit hicommunityheroes.com, the Saluting Community Heroes Facebook page, call 320-292-9947 or email [email protected]
Meeker County Historical Society Annual Meeting 6 p.m. at GAR Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. This event includes a dinner for a voluntary donation, a short business meeting and a presentation by Anna Euerle, the 68th Princess Kay of the Milky Way. Call the museum for dinner availability at 320-693-8911.
Tickets are on sale for Touch of Grace’s holiday production of “The Nutcracker.” The performances take place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, December 10; 10:30 am and 6:30 pm Saturday December 11; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday December 12; at Hutchinson High School Auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road SW. Tickets cost $ 18 for adults and $ 16 for students / seniors. For more information visit tinyurl.com/42webpsw.
Turkey Bingo 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34 S. All ages are welcome. This is a fundraiser for the Litchfield Area Mentorship Program.
Friday to Sunday, November 19 to 21
The Litchfield Opera House presents Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Tickets are available at the door, $ 8 for adults and $ 5 for students. For more information, call 320-535-0829.
Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. SW, hosts Art Class: Cartoon You 1 pm-3pm Artist and illustrator Krystl Louwagie teaches students how to transform into a cartoon. This interactive course is for ages 12 and up. The fees are $ 20 for members and $ 25 for non-members. Call Molly Rivera, Executive Director, for availability at 320-587-7278.
Holiday Remembrance Service 3 p.m. at the Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service, 126 S. Armstrong Ave., Litchfield. After the service there will be time for fellowship and refreshments. Prior registration by calling 320-693-8151.
Zion Lutheran Church, 504 N. Gilman Ave., Litchfield, Kicks off Centennial Celebration with Concert by The Basics 6.30 p.m. followed by a pastry sale. For more information, call the church office at 320-693-3207.
Family / open skating at Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. SW, Hutchinson. Family skating from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a free skating from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., both at the East rink. Admission is $ 4 for adults and $ 3 for students. For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 320-587-2975.
Live music by Steve Michaud 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922 or visit crowriverwinery.com.
