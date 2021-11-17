Bollywood’s recent obsession with mythological films and period dramas

Connect with us

There are phases in the history of Bollywood where the industry suddenly becomes obsessed with a certain idea and the filmmakers then continue to produce back to back films on that subject. In the last 21 years of this century, it happened with the Bhagat Singh movies, the Indian army movies, the rock band movies, and then there was the time when all the other movies advertised was a biopic of someone or another. The new fashion is to take up mythological subjects.

Yes, you read that right! Since the massive success of reruns of “Ramayan” and “Mahabharat” in the early days of the pandemic, filmmakers have started to green light scripts with anything to do with mythology. Even period dramas get a lot of attention. On this wave is also “Prithviraj” by actor Akshay Kumar, who dives into the life of Prithviraj Chauhan. It will also mark the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

Not just “Prithviraj,” here are a few more films on Indian mythology and period dramas set to be released in the coming months:

‘Adipursh’

After the massive success of the two “Baahubali” films, actor Prabhas became a pan-Indian star. One of the many projects he has in the pipeline is “Adipurush”. According to reports, the film is based on the Ramayana. It supposedly features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

‘Ram Setu’

At Diwali last year, Akshay Kumar shared two posters of his upcoming project ‘Ram Setu’. The film would revolve around the ideals of Lord Ram. In the posters, Kumar was seen wearing a casual shirt, cargo pants, carrying a shoulder bag and a saffron-colored scarf wrapped around his neck. The film’s first look at the posters surely intrigued the audience’s curiosity. Director Abhishek Sharma is directing the project and it is produced under Akshay Kumar’s Cape Of Good Films banner.

“Ramayana Trilogy”

Nitesh Tiwari, who gave Bollywood its biggest source of money to date in the form of ‘Dangal’, is said to be set to do a trilogy on the Hindu mythological epic ‘Ramayana’. According to reports, the film will be made with an estimated budget of Rs 500 crore and will be shot in 3D and broadcast in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu at the same time.

‘Draupadi’

Actress Deepika Padukone is said to be part of a multi-part series based on the Mahabharat but said from Draupadi’s point of view. The Mahabharat is popularly known to influence people and teach life lessons, but from the perspective of the male gaze more often than not. “Draupadi” will bring a new perspective and give much more importance to the events of the iconic tale.

‘Sita – The Incarnation’

Actress Kangana Ranaut has also announced playing the character of Sita from Ramayana, however with a reincarnated avatar. The film will be directed by filmmaker Alaukik Desai and the story was written by veteran KV screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad, who previously wrote the “Baahubali” series.

“The Immortal Ashwatthama”

Actress Vicky Kaushal will team up again with director “Uri” Aditya Dhar for “The Immortal Ashwatthama”. It is presented as a modern account of the mythological character of the Mahabharat, Ashwatthama – the son of Dronacharya. From the unknown Ashwatthama received the favor of immortality.

‘Brahmastra’

Starring actor Ranbir Kapoor and actress Alia Bhatt, the project is said to be based on the powerful weapon named Lord Brahma which was used in the Mahabharat. Directed by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, the first film in this 3-part series has been in the works for quite a while. It also stars actor Amitabh Bachchan, actress Mouni Roy and actor Nagarjuna.

Besides these mythological films, there are also upcoming films like “Chanakya” which delve into the life of the professor, philosopher and popular economist of the Mauryan Empire. Actor Ajay Devgn is said to star in the same film, which will be directed by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey.

There are many such shows, even on OTT platforms. The recent blockbuster hit came from Disney + Hotstar in ‘The Empire’ which showed the life of India’s first Mughal emperor, Babar. Although the project had a bit of a backlash to glorify Babar, the show became a huge hit and a hit enjoyed by critics around the world.

If you watch TV, there are period dramas and mythological shows coming up on every other channel.

There are many more in the works in different regional languages. However, it feels like all of these projects are somehow trying to work only on Hindu mythology. There are hardly any films or shows talking about or showing other religious myths. There is no doubt that this genre has immense potential, and these films are just the tip of the iceberg, which has a lot more to explore and a lot of other religions to showcase.

