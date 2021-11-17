Britney Spears hints at Oprah’s interview, shares new post-conservatory video: “It was demoralizing and degrading”





Singer Britney Spears hinted at an interview with Oprah Winfrey and gave her fans an update as her 13-year-old tutorship came to an end last week. Taking to Instagram, Britney shared a post on a music video. In her video, Britney Spears said: I have been under guardianship for 13 years. It takes a long time to be in a situation that you don’t want to be in. So I’m just grateful for each day and being able to have the keys to my car, being able to be independent and feeling like a woman. Having an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It’s the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference. “ Britney also said: “I’m grateful for that. It’s good, it’s really good. I’m not here to be a victim. I have lived with victims all my life as a child, that is. is why I came out of my house. I am a very strong woman so I can only imagine what the system has done to these people. I hope my story will impact and bring changes to the corrupt system . She thanked the fan-led “#FreeBritney” movement saying: You are rock. My voice was muffled and threatened for so long and I wasn’t able to speak or say anything … you saved my life 100%. + Britney Spears captioned her post: “I might as well preview my thoughts on the gram before going to clear things up on @Oprah !!!!! I mean who knows, I know what point it’s embarrassing to share the fact that i have never seen cash or couldn’t drive my car. but honestly it still amazes me every day i wake up to what point my family and the guardians were able to do what they did to me, it was demoralizing and degrading !!!! She added: “I don’t even mention all the bad things they’ve done to me that they all should be in jail for yes including my mom who goes to church !!!! used to keep the peace for the family and keep my mouth shut but not this time, i haven’t FORGOTTEN and hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I WANT !!!! “ Read also | Sophie Turner cheers on Britney Spears as singer is released from tutelage that controlled her life and finances Britney’s personal life and her $ 60 million estate have been overseen by her father in trusteeship, which ended last week after a long, drawn out legal battle. For years, even as she performed in sold-out arenas around the world, she was limited to a personal allowance of around $ 2,000 per week, Reuters news agency reported citing court documents. .

