Singham actor Prakash Raj takes delivery of his Mahindra Thar





Actor Prakash Raj recently took delivery of the Mahindra Thar SUV with his family from the Hyderabad dealership.











See the pictures



Actor Prakash Raj with his family arrived at Mahindra dealership to take delivery of his new Thar

Actor Prakash Raj, known for his versatile performances in the movies, brought home the all-new Mahindra Thar SUV. The actor recently took delivery of the car with his family from the Hyderabad dealership. He is known for several leading roles in Indian cinema for films like Singham, Wanted, Dabangg 2, Toofan, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Bharat Ane Nenu, Thoongaa Vanam and many more. The actor opted for a premium LX finish with an automatic transmission, finished in the color Napoli Black. Read also: Thinking of buying a Mahindra Thar? Advantages and disadvantages The actor bought the high-end LX AT variant of the Mahindra Thar Actor Eijaz Khan also recently brought home a brand new Mahindra Thar for Diwali and dedicated it to his grandfather. SUV prices start from ₹ 12.79 lakh, up to ₹ 15.09 lakh (ex-showroom). It was last year that Mahindra launched the next-generation Thar SUV in the country. The off-roader was a huge success for the Indian utility vehicle manufacturer. It has achieved 4-star crash test ratings in the Global NCAP. The Mahindra Thar is equipped with LED DRL, alloy rims, hardtop, automatic climate control, front-facing rear seats with ISOFIX mounts and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, among others. Under the hood, the Thar comes with an option for a 2.0-liter mStallion 150 TGDI engine and a 2.2-liter mHawk 130 engine. Both engines are mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission, while 4×4 is standard on all models. 0 comments Image source For the latest automotive news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our Youtube channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.carandbike.com/news/singham-actor-prakash-raj-takes-delivery-of-his-mahindra-thar-2614663 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos