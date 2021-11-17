zaha hadid architects echoes hollywood with ‘studio city’ in macau, china





a hollywood-inspired resort in china zaha hadid architects (ZHA) announces the completion of its expansion studio expansion in macau city, china. internationally acclaimed architects were invited to expand the Hollywood-inspired development in 2017, which has welcomed visitors since 2015. Upon completion of the so-called ‘studio city phase 2’, the sprawling entertainment destination will see new recreation, entertainment, and hospitality facilities. these will include one of the largest indoor and outdoor water parks in Asia as well as a six-screen cinema complex. zaha hadid architects expects phase 2 of her studio city expansion to end in december 2022.

visualization by me | @ mir.no vertical glass fin towers the team at zaha hadid the architects worked with melco resorts & entertainment to develop the city ​​of studios extension “phase 2”. the new addition will include two new towers, with a degraded glass facade, the verticality of which recalls the natural columns of basalt rock. these vertical insulated glazing and shade fins will reduce solar heat gain and glare while maintaining thermal comfort for hotel guests. the high performance building envelope as well as highly efficient services and systems will reduce energy demand. all wood and wood-based products specified in the design have been harvested, marketed and purchased in accordance with Forest Stewardship Council certification.

visualization by minmue | @minmud respect for the environment by studio city the environmental assessments of the site determined the composition of the city development of the architectural studio zaha hadid. the project is strategically located away from the 15 hectare protected wetland of the nearby macao cotai ecological zone. The orientation and configuration of the elliptical towers has been meticulously designed to provide natural ventilation in and around the complex. the project ecologist has developed measures to preserve the existing flora of the site as well as compensatory plantings of species compatible with the landscape and the habitat. viviana muscettola, director of zaha hadid architects, comments: ‘zaha hadid architects and melco share the same vision and the same determination to push the limits. studio city phase 2 continues our ten-year collaboration with melco, which includes the morpheus hotel in the city of dreams in macau. extending the thriving studio resort, the highly adaptable spaces of Phase 2 were developed by a truly global team of professionals. ‘ visualization by me | @ mir.no Sir. Lawrence Ho, CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, continues: ‘melco has a strong track record of contributing to the continued development of macau as a global center for leisure tourism. studio city phase 2 reaffirms our continued commitment to the city and helps strengthen Macau’s no-game proposition in Asia and internationally. we are grateful for the support of central and macau governments during the construction of the project. ‘ project information: Project title: city ​​of studios architecture: zaha hadid architects (ZHA) site: macau, china developer: melco resorts & entertainment visualizations: me |@ mir.no, minmue | @minmud design: Patrick schumacher

ZHA Project Director: viviana muscettola

Associated with the ZHA project: hee seung lee, luca nicotti, subharthi guha, bianca cheung

Architects of the ZHA project: alvin triestanto, caste andrea balducci, marina martinez, thomas sonder

ZHA project team: alessandra catello, ashwanth govindaraji, amittai antoine, angelica videla, christina bali, daniel coley, juwhan han, michael cheung, marie-perrine placais, michael rogers, mattia santi, nhan vo, natasha gill, neil rigden, sara criserron, valentina criserden, sara criserron, valentina criserden valente vincent yeung, yoo yeon noh

ZHA Concept Team: viviana muscettola, hee seung lee, luca nicoetti, alvin triestanto, alessandra catello, daniel coley, marina martinez, mattia santi, vincent yeung, yoo yeon noh advisers:

executive architect: leigh & orange [hong kong]

local architect: EWA Project Consultants [macau]

civil engineering, structure and geotechnics: AECOM [hong kong]

M&E Engineering: meinhardt (S&E) [hong kong]

facade engineer: inhabit living engineering [hong kong]

water park consultant: water technology [UK/US/hong kong]white water to the west [canada]

other interior designers: rockwell group, CDC designs, westar architects, OMA

quantity surveyor: WT partnership [hong kong]

lighting design: inhabit lighting [hong kong]

landscaper: morphis [hong kong]

fire engineering: meinhardt (S&E) [hong kong]

acoustic consultant: SM&W [hong kong]

traffic engineer: systra MVA [hong kong]

environmental advisor: XCO2 [uk]

signage advisor: DEAI design [hong kong]

