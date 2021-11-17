Sudeikis haunts the ridiculously dark ‘Hit-Monkey’ | Culture & Leisure





More from Mr. Nice Guy. Perhaps sensing that his extremely pleasant act of Ted Lasso has run its course, Jason Sudeikis lends his voice to Hit-Monkey, among the most needlessly violent and obnoxious series I’ve come across. Based on a Marvel comic and released exclusively on Hulu, this animated story begins with Bryce, a casual assassin (Sudeikis) taking down a popular Japanese politician, the voice of a youth movement against corruption. Bryce shares a pair of piercing blue eyes with fake secret agent Archer. Fans of this FX cartoon series might enjoy Bryce and his penchant for pop culture and puns while taking on other killers or going about his dark business. In some ways, his cynical monologues take old James Bond conventions to their most morbid extreme. Each blood-spattered ending is punctuated with puns. This must sound smart to the terminally ill teenager. After smothering the flower of Japan’s hopes, Bryce makes a few jokes about Lee Harvey Oswald and sets out to collect his salary. A bloody double cross sends him into the mountains, where he meets an enclave of snow monkeys, these adorable photogenic creatures who bask in steaming hot springs. His arrival and pointless chatter sparked an argument between the alpha male primates that reached a bloodthirsty crescendo after the successful squad sent to kill Bryce puzzled the cute furry creatures and soiled the fluffy snow with their blood. A monkey survives the melee, and Bryce lives long enough to challenge him to avenge him and his fallen comrades. Without explaining how he understands human language, this young bipedal becomes the titular hero of the series and will continue to club members of the Japanese underworld, with Bryces’ ghostly voice guiding him. Apparently, even the death of her character cannot silence Sudeikis. Tiger King, the docuseries most closely associated with the quarantine frenzy at the start of the COVID pandemic, returns for a second season of big cats and peculiar human behavior. Help yourself. Also streaming on Netflix, the 2021 Christmas Flow holiday romance is about a brash rapper and feminist reporter who become an unlikely couple just in time for the holidays. In French with subtitles. Best known for following teams to training camp, Hard Knocks in Season (9 p.m., HBO, TV-14) brings the cameras into the fall schedule with a glimpse into the Colts’ team dynamics. Indianapolis. Once primarily known as the pneumatic candy on the arm of frail and retired Hugh Hefner, Kendra Wilkinson has reinvented herself as a real estate agent at least on television. Look for Kendra is selling Hollywood on Discovery +. THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS Chicago Med Secret Investigation (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14). Capsized boat tests squads’ endurance on Chicago Fire (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14). NOVA: Universe Revealed (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) explains how more powerful telescopes have helped scientists explore and understand black holes. Burgess’s status remains touch-and-go on Chicago PD (9:00 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14). The gang takes stock after a sudden tragedy on A Million Little Things (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14). Secrets of the Dead (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) recalls how a Japanese samurai and a Vatican envoy helped develop new trade routes in the early 17th century. WORSHIP CHOICE A disgraced journalist (Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Supernatural) hopes to jumpstart his career with a story about a young woman who claims a vision of the Virgin Mary gave her the power to heal the sick in the shock of 2021 The Unholy (8:15 p.m. , Starz). SERIES NOTES Survivor (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … The Masked Singer (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) … Beverly feels her status slipping on The Goldbergs (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). the time portal on DCs Legends of Tomorrow (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) … Become an adult on The Wonder Years (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) … Tough As Nails (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … Alter Ego (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) … Jackies’ food service plan blows the handles of the Lunch Box on The Conners (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) … Gotham passes on high alert on Batwoman (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) … A turkey becomes the test on home economics (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) … Sense horse on CSI: Vegas (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14). LATE AT NIGHT Jimmy Fallon hosts Lin-Manuel Miranda, Roman Reigns, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC) … Benedict Cumberbatch, Latto and Nate Smith visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., CNB).

