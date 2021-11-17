The Kate in Old Saybrook in honor of actor Sam Waterston





OLD SAYBROOK The sixth Spirit of Katharine Hepburn Award will be presented to award-winning actor Sam Waterston on Sunday at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center benefit gala.

The Kate presents the award annually to someone who embodies the spirit, independence and character of the legendary actress, according to a statement.

Waterston, who was born in 1940 in Cambridge, Mass., Made his New York City debut at the Phoenix Theater in Oh Dad, Poor Dad, Mamas Hung You in the Closet and Im Feelin So Sad. Waterstons’ career has included a plethora of film and TV credits as well as repeated stage returns, according to a press release. His accolades include an Oscar nomination for his role in The Killing Fields in 1984 and six Emmy nominations for his roles in Ill Fly Away and Law & Order. Recently, Waterston was a series regular on Aaron Sorkins The Newsroom for HBO, and currently he can be seen in the final season of Grace and Frankie, Netflix’s longest-running series, according to the announcement. A longtime refugee and climate justice advocate, Waterston is chairman of the board of Oceana, the world’s leading ocean-focused NGO, according to the announcement.

In 1973, one of Waterstons’ first television roles was to star alongside Katharine Hepburn in an adaptation of Tennessee Williams The Glass Menagerie for which they both received Emmy nominations. There’s no way to overstate the impact she had on us as young actors when we did The Glass Menagerie, with her, Waterston said in a prepared statement. And that continues to this day, both his general advice on the presentation, preparation and direction of each film. His advice to me is now an integral part of my actor toolbox. The gala is the largest fundraiser of nonprofit arts organizations, and also serves to celebrate the reopening of Kates in 2021 after nearly 14 months without in-person programs due to COVID-19, according to the press release. The Kate, which opened in September 2009, has attracted more than 45,000 customers a year, according to the center. The gala, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at Kate, 300 Main St., features cocktails, appetizers and desserts prepared by Cloud Nine Catering. A performance by pop singer Kat Edmonson will be followed by the award ceremony for a Hepburn statuette sculpted by artist Kimberly Monson. Waterston said he was flattered to win the award, especially because I knew her, worked with her and admire her. And also because I was here before when the USPS produced a stamp in his honor and because Connecticut is my home. For information or tickets, $ 150 to $ 250, visit thekate.org or call 860-510-0453.

