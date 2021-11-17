Entertainment
Awakened Hollywood elites share thoughts on Kyle Rittenhouse trial ahead of jury verdict
As the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial draws to a close, awakened Hollywood elitists have taken to social media to broadcast their somewhat controversial thoughts, and they are as disappointing and biased as one might have expected.
Rittenhouse faces multiple charges for shooting three men during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August last year, including first degree homicide, reckless endangerment of first degree security, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18, among others.
Surprising absolutely no one, left-wing Hollywood celebrities accused Rittenhouse of being a cold-blooded white supremacist murderer, scandalously and baselessly claiming that he enjoyed the “privilege” of white men.
“If you want to see how much justice leans towards privilege, look at the judge in the Rittenhouse case,” said Star Trek actor and rampant left-wing activist George Takei, adding: “A deplorable example, in effect.”
In another tweet, Takei took another blow against Kyle Rittenhouse trial judge Bruce Schroeder, writing: The entire nation? Because that’s how he’ll remember[sic]. Like how not to act when you’re a judge.
Former Star Trek actor hints at Schroeder hooking up to Deputy District Attorney Thomas Binger, accusing the prosecutor of a “serious constitutional violation” for commenting on Rittenhouse’s right to remain silent during the trial.
Sharing a tweet from retired NBA player Etan Thomas, who quoted human rights activist Mohamad Safa as saying: “I want to live in a country where Colin Kaepernick is considered a hero and Kyle Rittenhouse is considered a terrorist” , says Rosie O’Donnell. , “Colin IS a hero… Rittenhouse IS a terrorist. #Truth”
“At the very least, it should be pretty clear by now why it’s illegal in Wisconsin for a 17-year-old to race in public with an AR-15. Right? ”The Batman star Jeffrey Wright suggested last week.
In a follow-up tweet, Wright claimed: “Rittenhouse was there to provide ‘medical support’ except for those he killed or maimed,” adding, “He let them die. Make it make sense .
Regarding Wright’s uneducated claim about Rittenhouse carrying an AR-15 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Judge Schroeder said Monday morning that the the charge of possession of weapons was dismissed just before the start of pleadings in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial.
“As a parent, I’ll tell you when they cry hysterically, it’s not because they feel guilty, it’s because they got caught,” the actor wrote in The Drew Carey Show, Diedrich Bader, referring to Kyle Rittenhouse. burst into tears on the witness stand last Monday.
The insufferable left-wing activist Rosanna Arquette surprised absolutely no one when she played the race card in a sad attempt to claim that Kyle Rittenhouse got a fair trial was the result of the color of her skin instead only evidence presented, which appears to suggest that he acted in self-defense.
“We all know that if Kyle Rittenhouse was a young black man and had shot and killed the protesters with an AR 15, he wouldn’t have this insane privilege. and the mother would be in jail, ”Arquette wrote.
“Kyle Rittenhouse went to the protest in Wisconsin with the intention of killing while his mother encouraged him,” Arquette wrote in a more recent, albeit equally tasteless tweet, which proves she wouldn’t care. evidence presented during the trial. manner.
Rosanna Arquette also apparently incited violence in a follow-up tweet, sharing the political slogan “No justice, no peace” often chanted during protests that tend to escalate into riots.
“The murder victims are on trial, not the murderer in America,” Arquette repeated in another ignorant tweet.
Hollywood actor Woke Patton Oswalt shared a rather tasteless tweet, comparing Kyle Rittenhouse to famous cult leader Charles Manson.
“Charles Manson, who loved buggies and idolized the Beatles, came to Los Angeles with the dream of recording success,” the actor wrote, quoting a tweet from The New York Times. “A thwarted recording contract and a confusion of addresses has caused him to voice his grievances in a way that many have trouble with.”
Conversely, the New York Times tweet read: “Kyle Rittenhouse, who has idolized law enforcement since he was young, arrived in Kenosha on August 25, 2020, with at least one mission: to play the role. policeman and doctor. . The night would end with him fatally killing two men and injuring another.
“Seriously. Fk that kid,” Dune actor Dave Bautista wrote, calling Rittenhouse a “murderer who set out to kill people.” He went on to say that the 18-year-old “was released on bail and celebrated his murders with fucking racists.”
The awakened actor added, “I have no sympathy for him and no one else should.”
What do you think of these Hollywood elitists commenting on Kyle Rittenhouse and his ongoing murder trial? Now leave your thoughts to us in the comments section below or on social media.
