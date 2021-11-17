Podcast News Bites: Stitcher, Blubrry, Wolf Entertainment, Pod1, Beams. | Daily News Podcast





After three years atStapler,Drew welbornreturns to where his career began. He joined the artistic agency William Morris Endeavor. He becomes a digital talent agent for WME. Welborn comes from Stitcher where he was most recently vice president of programming and development. Prior to joining Stitcher in 2018, Welborn was an agent at Billions Group. Before that, he was an agent at UTA. Thehollywood reporterWelborn said began his career as a talent agent in the WME mailroom. Blubrysays it plans to roll out a new statistics platform for its users by the end of the year. I asked the team to bring tools and resources to the platform to provide tangible service and information that will help you grow your podcast, CEOTodd Cochranesaidin a blog postto the users of the hosting company. Cochrane says this is the latest initiative in a two-year effort within the company to make its products and services more user-friendly. The new stats platform will be introduced in a series of updates that he says will continue into next year. And while these will make everyone in the industry sit down and say, wow, this is just the start of what we’ve got planned to help you grow your shows, Cochrane teased. Wolf EntertainmentsDark woodsscripted podcast is slated for a TV adaptation.Deadlinereports that Universal Television is developing the series for the small screen. His sister company has already adapted Dr. Death and Dirty John for television. The Dark Woods Podcast stars Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ant-Man), Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), and Reid Scott (Veep). The fictional story tells what happens when the body of a young volunteer is discovered among the redwoods of California. Wolf Entertainment is the production company of acclaimed television producer Dick Wolf. Pod1is a new link in the bio service created specifically for podcasters. It states that it will create a landing page from a podcast RSS feed to which a creator can then add more links. A synchronization function will automatically present the latest episode. Pod1 says videos can also be embedded directly into a profile and showcase recent episodes. All links are tracked, as well as views and reads with Pod1 making several charts available to users. The Berlin-based Abbreviated Audio PlatformBeamswhich allows people to share voice recordings and listen on the go says it has raised a total of $ 6 million in seed funding, half of which has been raised in recent months during a cycle led by TheVentureCity , based in the United States, with angel investors including Kal Vepuri and Elan Lee. It also received additional funding from Redalpine, Mangrove Capital Partners and Wavemaker Partners. We couldn’t be more excited because we truly believe now is the time to innovate in the abbreviated audio space, the company said in the announcement. Beams was founded last year by former employees of Spotify, Soundcloud and N26. It enters an increasingly crowded space that also includes Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces, and Spotifys Greenroom, among others.

