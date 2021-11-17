What I learned … in Hollywood and Bollywood, with receptionists Justin Deaville

Talent in the marketing industry comes from all corners of the globe and from every discipline you can think of. The engine that keeps the industry running is a constant supply of new and interesting ideas from fresh blood. In our new series What I’ve Learned … we explore the surprising origin stories of some of Land Agency’s biggest characters and brightest stars.

Over a varied career, Justin Deaville has worked as an agency manager and consultant in a list of marketing roles. What you won’t see on his LinkedIn is that for years he has been a professional actor in the West End, Hollywood and Bollywood. We dug into his years of walking the boards and how they changed him.

Hi Justine! Tell us a little about who you are and what you do.

Hello, I am the Managing Director of Receptional, a 50-person digital marketing agency. We specialize in research and social media and love to work with challenger brands.

I have been running the agency for about 10 years. I like the variety of agency life, every day is different.

OK, but you haven’t always been a marketer, have you? I heard you were an artist …

No, I have had a varied career. Some might say plaid. And a past life I used to keep silent about. I worked as a professional actor. Mainly theatrical work, all over the country, but also a bit of Bollywood, Hollywood and a stint in the West End.

After I graduated, I worked in marketing for a few years. But I have always had a passion for the theater. So I converted, started auditioning, got an Equity card, and didn’t look back.

During my career, I have worked with a multitude of brilliant actors, directors and producers. I was fortunate enough to work on a tour of a Dads Army theater production. I played the German submarine officer. It’s such brilliant writing, audiences loved the show and we were made to feel welcome wherever we went.

The army of dads to digital is quite a leap. How did you get from there to here?

Towards the end, my enthusiasm for touring waned and I started to get excited about the digital world, which was changing so quickly. My agent retired and, rather than looking for new representation, I decided to see if I could find a permanent position in digital marketing.

I had to be interviewed for a job for the first time in years. During my first interview, I was asked to prepare a presentation. I went completely over it and prepared a full-scale theatrical production. Needless to say, I was not hired.

After a few attempts, I convinced an SEO company to hire me. I had my first job in digital marketing. At first, I kept silent about my past as an actor. I was worried that my new colleagues would feel like I was not on my new career path and would decide to start auditioning again at any time.

Today there is no way you will see me on stage playing. I’m way too rusty and I’m sure I would have a hard time remembering the lines.

OK, but back to the drama. Wasn’t it hard to break into himself?

Well I did it all the wrong way! I should have applied to drama school when I was a teenager.

Instead, I studied for a degree in politics. And, a few years after graduation, he switched to part-time because it was the only affordable route. I took a two-year course at City Lit and supplemented that training with courses at the Actors Center in Soho. And then, once I started being a paid actor, I learned on the job.

My first role in the West End came quickly. It was a great experience to work with accomplished actors and to learn the rituals of the theater. It was a timely boost of confidence and a lot of fun.

There must be a lot of things you took with you into the business world …

I have learned so much. The least was not how to deal with rejection. The actors are always looking for their next job. Some weeks I could audition for two or three different roles. At first, I was rejected by everyone.

I quickly realized that I was never going to be the greatest actor in the world. But I have been diligent. And I realized that if I could master the auditing process, I would work steadily. So I developed my hearing technique. I practiced and practiced. And, at the end of my career, I knew I had a good chance of getting any role I wanted.

Which in many ways is what I do today. I regularly pitch to new potential clients. And they want to know how I’m going to help tell their story.

And theater is a very interdisciplinary, team-based form. How does it help you now?

I was constantly surprised at how transferable my theatrical skills were.

Theater is a collaborative experience. You need to make connections with people you don’t know well; you need to build trust with a team; and you need to be able to take a brief quickly. These are useful skills in almost any field of work.

Of course, I like to present and work with an audience. And I like to tell stories. Which is incredibly useful when planning online campaigns.

That said, I don’t have much reason to break my Bollywood moves these days. So not all of my skills are transferred directly to digital.

So how would you recommend a youngster in theater to any aspiring digital marketer?

I loved working in the theater and had the chance to work regularly. Not everyone does and it can be difficult financially. It’s a way of life that requires 100% commitment. You have to make sacrifices. You have to be prepared to drop everything for the next job and be prepared to move across the country at any time. Which is not to everyone’s taste.

But I wouldn’t trade the experience for anything. It was a brilliant way of life, filled with bright and inspiring people. And I feel fortunate to have found a second career that provides stability for my family, but just as quick and just as stimulating.