Spannungsfeld – The Minnesota Daily





In Campus Contrived, the new series from the Minnesota Dailys, writers uncover the stories behind underrated works of art and architecture on the Twin Cities campus.

Ava kian The “Spannungsfeld” sculpture can be found outside the Physics and Nanotechnology building on Thursday, November 11. Spannungsfeld, by Julian Voss-Andreae, is inspired by a view of the human body through the lens of quantum physics, according to Voss-Andreae. The German title means field of tension, often used metaphorically to imply dynamic tension often between opposite poles.

Spannungsfeld leaves an impression on many from their first visit to the Twin Cities campus. From the device, one can see that Spannungsfeld is clearly two stainless steel figures: a male and a female, facing each other. This simplicity is overturned when viewed directly from behind, one can see directly through the slices of stainless steel, a visual trick that plays in its full effect when walking a 360 around the eight-foot structure. Despite its ubiquity in the popular imagination of the University of Minnesota, few on campus know the names of the hard-to-pronounce works of art, let alone the story of its Portland-based German artist Julian Voss- Andreae. Voss-Andreae, an internationally renowned sculptor born in Hamburg with a prestigious graduate degree in quantum physics, says he was approached by the university’s public art curator, Craig Amundsen, to create a piece open-air building for the Universities Physics and Nanotechnology after they met at a 2010 public art conference in London. As a physics expert turned artist, Amundsen said he believed Voss-Andreae was a perfect fit for the project. In German, Spannungsfeld means field of tension, a term that has its origins in physics but is used in contemporary German to describe a metaphorical tension between opposing poles like when you notice a Viking fan and a Packers fan standing together. arguing in a sports bar. The two-figure sculptures represent this opposition but also an interconnection. By placing the steel slices on the same plane, the decision to make one character male and the other female gives the feeling that one cannot exist without the other. Discussions of unity within double opposites are common both in quantum physics and in many Eastern philosophies (think yin yang). Voss-Andreae is inspired by all these reflections for his art. The faculty of the physics department was very happy with the representation as he saw it, Amundsen said of the complicated sculptures. In fact, Amundsen said he considers Spannungsfeld to be one of the most popular pieces in the University’s public art collection. Voss-Andreae, who says he hasn’t visited Spannungsfeld since moving in 2014, was completely unaware of his local fame. I had no idea I don’t get that kind of feedback, said Voss-Andreae. A scroll Voss-Andreaes Instagram reveals that this style of sculpting is his specialty and that he still produces cohesive work from his Portland studio. Currently, Voss-Andreae makes a special effort to learn more about Eastern traditions in order to supplement his Western scientific knowledge, all for the sake of art. I want them all to pronounce the word Spannungsfeld perfectly, Voss-Andreae says with a smile before continuing, I want them to take out what they want to take out and if they want to get into the physics behind that, that’s Great.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mndaily.com/269929/arts-entertainment/campus-contrived-spannungsfeld/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos