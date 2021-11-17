Bollywood Roundup: Zoya Afroz, Deepika Padukone, Bhumi Pednekar, and more …

Zoya Afroz: Playing a crook is like stepping into a new world

Bombay– Actress Zoya Afroz says playing a crook in a show like “Matsya Kaand” where the world of the story is driven by the male characters was quite fascinating.

Zoya told IANS, “Even though this is the story of Matsya and Ravii (Dubey) plays the title role and appears in 11 characters, each character in the story plays an important role. At first when I heard the summary of the story I thought it was a male dominated world, but eventually I realized that my character was very impactful.

“I play a crook and a magician here in the show. It’s like stepping into a new world through this character, which is so multi-layered. Perhaps this is why, despite the one-man-centric story, each actor’s contribution to the narrative is important. “

“Matsya Kaand” is directed by Ajay Bhuyan and also features Madhur Mittal, Ravi Kishan, Piyush Mishra and Rajesh Sharma in key roles.

The show is released on November 18 on MX Player.

Deepika-Ranveer’s vacation photos set major goals for the couple

Bombay– Powerful Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have ignited the internet with their beautiful photos of doves from their vacation.

The couple turned to their Instagram handles and posted a series of aesthetically pleasing photographs against the backdrop of serene locations.

Both Deepika and Ranveer have published a series of monochrome photographs in two separate publications. While Deepika wrote, “With all my heart” in the first post, for her second post, she just added the caption: “And then some (heart emoji)”.

In the photographs, the two appear to be enjoying the winter season in an undisclosed location while exploring the beauty of nature around them.

Deepika has an interesting range of projects lined up. The actress will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi adaptation of “The Intern”. We will also see her alongside Hrithik Roshan in “Fighter” and “Pathan” where she will share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan.

Ranveer, who was recently seen in a long appearance as Akshay Kumar star ‘Sooryavanshi’, will headline director Kabir Khan ’83’ as Kapil Dev while Deepika will play his wife Romi Dev. His upcoming projects also include “Takht” by Dharma Productions and “Cirkus” by Rohit Shetty.

Bhumi on the ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ look: the love for sarees started with my cinema journey

Bombay– Actress Bhumi Pednekar has spoken of her love for wearing sarees in the movies. She attributes this to her journey in Hindi cinema.

Bhumi said: “I find it a great compliment if people find me pretty in a saree! I love to wear one whenever I get the chance and luckily I have been able to wear several. in my movies! I’m glad people love another of my saree avatars.

She added, “My look in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ (PPAW) has a lot of love, I’m sure this one will be too. The two characters are extremely different and it’s exciting.

The actress said her “love for sarees started with my journey in film and more because my audience loves me in them”.

She said: “In PPAW the response has been overwhelming and after loving my look in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ I have no doubts that the sarees on me are loved by the public and my fans.”

In ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, Bhumi was paired with Vicky Kaushal. The film, which will be released on June 10, 2022, also stars Kiara Advani as Vicky’s “naughty girlfriend”.

Richa Chadha wraps up filming for “Six Suspects”

Bombay– Actress Richa Chadha has finished filming her upcoming series “Six Suspects” and said working with Pratik Gandhi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ashutosh Rana and Raghubir Yadav has been a wonderful journey.

Directed by the brilliant Dhulia, Richa plays an investigative officer in the series, which is a web series adapted from Vikas Swarup’s 2016 novel “Six Suspects”.

Speaking about her experience, Richa said, “This character is amazing. She has a lot of dignity. She fights without being aggressive to get to the truth. She has a lot of compulsions, both at work and at home.

She added: “Working with people like Pratik Gandhi, Tishoo bhai, Ashutosh Rana and Raghubir Yadav has been a wonderful journey. They’re all so good that I wonder if a low-key and dignified character like the one I play in this one will stand out. But it’s still good for the show.

“Six Suspects” will be released on Disney + Hotstar.

Akshay thrilled to see how Manushi is making his mark in the Hindi film industry

Bombay– Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has praised his co-actor Manushi Chhillar. He is thrilled to see how the “effortless” newbie is making her mark in the Hindi film industry.

Akshay said, “Manushi is definitely a talent to watch. Although Prithviraj was her first film, she was so easy going, so curious and so dedicated that she won the hearts of the whole team.

Manushi plays the role of his princess Sanyogita in the film.

He added: “Our director, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, has found the perfect Sanyogita because Manushi, through her grace and life values ​​instilled by her parents, embodies the spirit of Indian women who are beautiful inside out. . “

“I am really excited to see how Manushi is making his mark in our Hindi film industry and I expect them to welcome him with open arms. I am really proud to present her as Princess Sanyogita.

‘Prithviraj’ is based on the life and worth of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay tries out the role of the warrior who fought valiantly against the ruthless invader Muhammad of Ghor.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, “Prithviraj” is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. It will be released worldwide on January 21, 2022. (IANS)