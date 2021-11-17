Entertainment
Teenager who was accused of being a crisis actor after tweeting about her COVID-19 hospitalization says she is still being abused months later
Maisy Evans, 17, was hospitalized with COVID-19 in August.
Evans, who received a vaccine at the time, tweeted from the hospital that people should be vaccinated.
When Maisy Evans, then 17, was hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wales in August, she decided to tweet a photo from her hospital bed.
“This virus is no joke for young people and eligible people should get vaccinated,” she wrote, thanking hospital staff, detailing how serious her condition was and revealing that she had developed a “COVID-related blood clot” in his right lung.
She first received beautiful messages of support, she told Insider, and the media reported her as a young person severely affected by the virus.
But the tone quickly changed.
“Soon the anti-vaxxers, the keyboard warriors, stumbled upon my tweet,” she told Insider.
The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed massive divisions over the issue of vaccinations and the perception of the health crisis. A recent study find that dozens of scientists who have spoken publicly about COVID-19 have reported abuse, death threats and physical attacks.
Evans’ story shows that this kind of abuse can last a long time.
Evans received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine three days before testing positive and two weeks before his hospitalization.
“I have received thousands of comments and messages many of which are nice, but many of them hurtful.”
She said she didn’t have the energy to read all the negative posts at the time and has always avoided reading them all since her discharge.
But she’s seen enough to know she was the target of abuse.
“I know I was called Satan, a Nazi, an actress paid by the government to promote vaccines and, more painfully, I was told that I would be personally responsible for any deaths caused by the vaccine,” a- she declared.
Responses to Evans’ tweet seen by Insider criticized her for being vaccinated and for encouraging others to do so. Some accused her of being a crisis actor while others said she would be directly responsible for any injury or death from the vaccine.
Conspiracy theories are often centered around the idea of “crisis actors” who are supposed to be hired to act out scenarios and manipulate public opinion into believing people that certain things are happening.
Evans has now been discharged from the hospital for two months, although she still has symptoms.
But the abuse continued, she said: “Every now and then Twitter explodes and I have no choice but to turn off notifications. These anti-vaccines are like mice, they come in hordes. . “
Blood clots
Evans tested positive for COVID-19 on August 14.
While self-isolating, her condition worsened and she was taken to hospital on August 25 with a suspicion of meningitis.
A series of chest tests revealed a blood clot, she said, adding that her doctors said neither her COVID-19 infection nor her clot was likely caused by the vaccine.
Some coronavirus vaccines have been linked to extremely rare blood clots, but authorities have not reported such risks with the Pfizer vaccine, which Evans received. Regulators in the UK and elsewhere also said the benefits of getting the vaccine outweigh any risk of clotting.
That didn’t seem to stop his critics, however. Most responses to Evans criticized her for promoting the vaccine despite having a clot.
“The scariest time of my life”
Evans said his symptoms were overwhelming. She cited high temperatures, dizziness, coughing, tremors, headaches and body aches, and loss of smell and taste. Shortness of breath also came later, she said.
“As the cough started to go away, the damage to my lungs became more evident. I couldn’t get up without feeling out of breath and the smallest tasks seemed to be the hardest things in the world. “
She said she spent seven nights in the hospital’s heavy addiction breathing unit, calling it “the scariest time of my life.”
In the two months since she left the hospital, her symptoms have persisted and she is still receiving scans of her lungs.
“Some days are better than others. I often wake up with a tight chest, but I seem to get better over time. I hope to make a full recovery but I realize that it may take a while.”
Read the original article on Initiated
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/teen-accused-being-crisis-actor-122134194.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]