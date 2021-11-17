Teenager who was accused of being a crisis actor after tweeting about her COVID-19 hospitalization says she is still being abused months later

Maisy Evans in the hospital.Maisy Evans

Maisy Evans, 17, was hospitalized with COVID-19 in August.

Evans, who received a vaccine at the time, tweeted from the hospital that people should be vaccinated.

When Maisy Evans, then 17, was hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wales in August, she decided to tweet a photo from her hospital bed.

“This virus is no joke for young people and eligible people should get vaccinated,” she wrote, thanking hospital staff, detailing how serious her condition was and revealing that she had developed a “COVID-related blood clot” in his right lung.

She first received beautiful messages of support, she told Insider, and the media reported her as a young person severely affected by the virus.

But the tone quickly changed.

“Soon the anti-vaxxers, the keyboard warriors, stumbled upon my tweet,” she told Insider.

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed massive divisions over the issue of vaccinations and the perception of the health crisis. A recent study find that dozens of scientists who have spoken publicly about COVID-19 have reported abuse, death threats and physical attacks.

Evans’ story shows that this kind of abuse can last a long time.

A portrait of Evans.

Evans received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine three days before testing positive and two weeks before his hospitalization.

“I have received thousands of comments and messages many of which are nice, but many of them hurtful.”

She said she didn’t have the energy to read all the negative posts at the time and has always avoided reading them all since her discharge.

But she’s seen enough to know she was the target of abuse.

“I know I was called Satan, a Nazi, an actress paid by the government to promote vaccines and, more painfully, I was told that I would be personally responsible for any deaths caused by the vaccine,” a- she declared.

Responses to Evans’ tweet seen by Insider criticized her for being vaccinated and for encouraging others to do so. Some accused her of being a crisis actor while others said she would be directly responsible for any injury or death from the vaccine.

Conspiracy theories are often centered around the idea of ​​“crisis actors” who are supposed to be hired to act out scenarios and manipulate public opinion into believing people that certain things are happening.

The Twitter logo.

Evans has now been discharged from the hospital for two months, although she still has symptoms.

But the abuse continued, she said: “Every now and then Twitter explodes and I have no choice but to turn off notifications. These anti-vaccines are like mice, they come in hordes. . “

Blood clots

Evans tested positive for COVID-19 on August 14.

While self-isolating, her condition worsened and she was taken to hospital on August 25 with a suspicion of meningitis.

A series of chest tests revealed a blood clot, she said, adding that her doctors said neither her COVID-19 infection nor her clot was likely caused by the vaccine.

Some coronavirus vaccines have been linked to extremely rare blood clots, but authorities have not reported such risks with the Pfizer vaccine, which Evans received. Regulators in the UK and elsewhere also said the benefits of getting the vaccine outweigh any risk of clotting.

That didn’t seem to stop his critics, however. Most responses to Evans criticized her for promoting the vaccine despite having a clot.

“The scariest time of my life”

Evans said his symptoms were overwhelming. She cited high temperatures, dizziness, coughing, tremors, headaches and body aches, and loss of smell and taste. Shortness of breath also came later, she said.

“As the cough started to go away, the damage to my lungs became more evident. I couldn’t get up without feeling out of breath and the smallest tasks seemed to be the hardest things in the world. “

She said she spent seven nights in the hospital’s heavy addiction breathing unit, calling it “the scariest time of my life.”

In the two months since she left the hospital, her symptoms have persisted and she is still receiving scans of her lungs.

“Some days are better than others. I often wake up with a tight chest, but I seem to get better over time. I hope to make a full recovery but I realize that it may take a while.”

