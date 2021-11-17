Lady Gaga on Hollywood Reporter cover as Bradley Cooper FINALLY addresses these romance rumors

She receives Oscar buzz for her latest role in House Of Gucci.

But it was Lady Gaga’s latest attempt at Oscar gold that once again landed in the limelight.

The 35-year-old theater and singing megastar – née Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta – donned a massive tailoring helmet on the cover of the latest issue of Hollywood journalist.

In the pages of the article, her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper finally addressed past romance rumors and their very intimate performance at the 2019 Oscars that stirred tongues.

Gaga and the 46-year-old actor and filmmaker grew closer during the making of the film and many wondered if there was more than just friendship there as they did a Shallow duet at the Oscars with a lot of adorable looks and hugs.

Cooper insisted to THR that the couple were acting as they designed the performance to unfold like a scene from a movie to help control their fears of singing live.

Cooper said, “From a personal point of view, it reduces the level of anxiety.

“They fall in love in this scene of the film. It is this explosive moment that happens to them on a stage in front of thousands of people. It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience.

In the film, Cooper plays a musician named Jack who helps a young singer named Ally (Gaga) rise to fame as age and alcoholism send her own career on a downward spiral.

Cooper praised himself for working with the Bad Romance hitmaker despite many critics who thought the role was a “stunt cast” at the time.

He said, “A Star Is Born is such a specific thing, and there was always a meta-element in the project.

“She is so terribly charismatic and beautiful. When I first met her, I was like, “If I can just exploit this … then it’s just for me to mess it up.” But then when we started working together, I realized, “Oh, oh, the limits are high in terms of what she’s capable of doing and her level of commitment.”

Gaga is once again at the center of awards season talks for her role on House Of Gucci.

Sadly, in February, while filming the project in Rome, she made headlines when two men shot dead her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, and left with her precious French Bulldogs Koji and Gustav.

Puppies: His puppies were finally returned and pal Fischer has since recovered from his injuries as police arrested five people in connection with the crimes

Her puppies were eventually returned and her friend Fischer has since recovered from his injuries while police arrested five people in connection with the crimes.

Gaga took stock of the heartbreaking situation, saying, “Everyone is fine. Everyone heals. I pray for Ryan all the time. I’m so grateful we haven’t lost him. And every day, I thank God for the safe return of my dogs. My dogs and the man I love are my whole life.

‘It was hit or miss. It’s what reminds me that I’m like everyone else in some ways. Were all sensitive to these things.

In the upcoming film directed by Ridley Scott, Gaga portrays high fashion socialite Patrizia Reggiani who plotted the death of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (played Adam Driver) after leaving her for a younger woman.

To get into character, Gaga – who said she suffered PTSD after being raped by a music producer 20 years her senior – used her real-life trauma to steer her performance on camera.

She said: “I felt the pain of being attacked when I was a young girl, of feeling left behind by people I love, of feeling trapped that I couldn’t get out in a world that I love. I took that pain and gave it to her.

House Of Gucci – which also stars Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons – is set to release in the US on Wednesday November 24 with a UK release two days later on November 26.