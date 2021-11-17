The Asta actor is already training for the comeback of the anime





Black clover May have had a rough start with fans years ago, but the shonen has long surpassed its rocky reputation. In fact, Asta and Yuna are considered by many to be the best heroes of Shonen jump. While the anime is on an extended hiatus, all eyes are on Asta in the hopes that the series will resume as soon as possible. And it turns out the actor behind Asta isn’t letting his performance rustle in the meantime. Gakuto Kajiwara told fans about this in a recent interview with Crisp. The actor, who is best known for voicing Asta, spoke to the Crunchyroll Expo site. This is where Kajiwara said he has been practicing since Black cloveris back whenever it could be. “I will continue to better understand my acting skills and my roles. I will become stronger and better myself until such time as I can play Asta again,” said the voice actor. “I’m applying everything I’ve learned playing Asta to my other roles, but I’m just going to use whatever I’ve gained from it to get even stronger when I play it again. can to continue to touch the hearts of people around the world. “ As you can see, Kajiwara has no plans to let Asta go anytime soon. He could work on other projects while Black clover is on hiatus, but nothing will prevent him from revisiting the anime when the time comes. It’s no surprise to hear that fans are loving this news, but Kajiwara may have a lot of expectations ahead of him. At the moment, we don’t know when Black clover will be back on TV. The anime closed in March after the arcs of the series collided with the manga. As creator Yuki Tabata inks more content, the show will remain out of the air and it could take years to come back. Fortunately, the Black clover the team will help fill the void with an original film. It’s unclear when the feature will go live, but fans are eager to get an update on the mysterious project. What do you think of the star’s take on Asta these days? Are you excited for Black clover make a comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or contact me on Twitter @Megan PetersCB.

