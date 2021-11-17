Former student Rafael Agustn defends diversity in Hollywood

When Rafael Agustín was a freshman at UCLA’s School of Drama, Film, and Television, it quickly became apparent that as an Ecuadorian immigrant he should be on his way to success. As an aspiring filmmaker, he recognized that few of his fellow students or Hollywood creators resembled him or shared his past.

“That’s why I became a writer,” he said. “I realized, ‘Oh, I have to write myself into existence to have a chance. “

Agustín graduated from UCLA in 2004 and went on to write for “Jane the Virgin,” which aired on the CW network from 2014 to 2019.

He is currently working on his memoir, “Illegally Yours,” which is slated for release in summer 2022 by Grand Central Publishing and is developing three TV shows – one with Endemol Shine and two with CBS Studios. The old TV show is an adaptation of a novel by Isabel Allende.

But his writing work is only part of what occupies Agustín. In April 2021, he became CEO of the Latino Film Institute, co-founded in the late 1990s by actor Edward James Olmos.

Agustín’s bond with the institute began while he was still a student at UCLA and he joined the group as a volunteer.

“I got hooked,” he said. “It was so great to see him leading the charge of trying to change Hollywood for the better. Every summer, even after I graduated, I always found a way to give back.

Agustín was director of the organization’s annual film festival. And he helped launch his Youth Cinema Project, which operates in a dozen schools across California. Professionals at the institute mentor fourth-grade students from under-represented communities, teaching them all the steps of the filmmaking process.

Based on his success in these roles, Olmos invited him to become the new executive director of the institute. The offer came just as Agustín started working on “Jane the Virgin”, and he wasn’t convinced he could handle both jobs simultaneously. But his experience with the Youth Cinema Project convinced him to give it a try.

“I saw these 9 and 10 year olds doing work that I couldn’t do before I got to UCLA,” he said. Did I start so early? ‘ “

Given his background, Agustín felt connected to young filmmakers. And watching them make their own film projects, he knew they were getting an opportunity that otherwise would only have been available to children in the wealthier communities.

“So I decided to do both jobs,” he said. “I was like, ‘Alright, I’m going to be a television writer by day and an executive director of a nonprofit by night.'”

Making the economic argument

Under Agustín’s leadership, one of the Latino Film Institute’s initiatives helped fund a massive project at UCLA: the Hollywood Diversity Report, which tracks gender and racial diversity in acting roles. , director and producer and how that diversity correlates with the box office. revenue, ratings, and social media engagement.

The institute’s relationship with UCLA deepened further in March, when UCLA’s Ana-Christina Ramón, co-author of the report, was named the very first Latino Film Institute Fellow. And Agustín helped connect the report’s authors with California MP Wendy Carillo, who ensured that funding for ongoing research was included in the 2021-2022 state budget.

“What I love about the Hollywood Diversity Report is that it doesn’t make the moral argument,” Agustín said. “It makes the business case that Hollywood leaves money on the table by not investing in stories of underrepresented communities. From the start of the report, we now have “Coco”, “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Black Panther” to show what can happen when these movies are made.

Data from the Hollywood Diversity Report has repeatedly shown that American audiences want to consume movies and television programs created by and featuring people of color and women. But the industry has been slow to create these opportunities, and especially for Latino artists and designers.

“Change can start today,” said Ramón, who is also director of research and civic engagement in the Division of Social Sciences at UCLA. “You need a strategic top-down approach to the studio, network or production company. However, to make real progress, you can’t just pick more Latinx actors in supporting roles or as one-dimensional, generic, or stereotypical characters.

According to Hollywood’s most recent Diversity Report, Latino actors, writers, and directors make up no more than 7% of the job titles researchers have tracked, despite making up 20% of the U.S. population, nearly 40% from California and almost 50%. of Los Angeles. This should send a message to Hollywood, Ramón said.

“You need to hire more Latinx executives who can grow and have the power to give the green light,” she said. “You need to invest in Latinx content creators who have the freedom to write more stories about the US Latinx experience. There are still so many stories to be told that are as universally relatable as they are genuine and specific. They just need Hollywood to make the investment and commit to handing them out with the same budgets that they historically gave to white males. “

An authentic voice

For his part, Agustín remains grateful for the investment that Jennie Snyder Urman, the creator of “Jane the Virgin”, made in him.

Agustín saw with his own eyes how a writer’s voice and background can translate into the scenes viewers ultimately see onscreen. In “Jane”, for example, a scene showing characters using Vicks Vaporub for a series of ailments was inspired by Agustín’s own experience. Much like a story involving Jane’s grandmother dating again after widowhood.

Agustín admitted that he can sometimes feel like an impostor working alongside writers with years of experience on previous hit shows. But he learned he had skills they couldn’t match.

“I finally realized that I could outdo them when it came to authentic stories about immigration, growing up with Catholic guilt, or all the stories about my life. Grandmother, “he said.” And when I started having pitches on the board, I was like, ‘I’m in this room for a reason.’

“My secret power was the authenticity that I brought to the piece, and once I tapped into that I thought, ‘Now I have a voice. Now I am contributing.