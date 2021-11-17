Mensch James Gandolfini helped the Sopranos actor avoid the nude scene

James gandolfini Photo: Matthieu peyton (Getty Images)

You don’t have to dig too deep to find glowing stories about the end soprano Star James gandolfini. Browse his co-stars Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripas oral history on the series or listen to their podcast, and you will undoubtedly discover many stories about what a great guy Gandolfini was.

However, character actor Peter Reigert, who was invited to the series as a member of the Zellman Coven during seasons three and four, has one of the most shocking: Gandolfini used his power on set to take Reigert out of a nude scene the actor felt uncomfortable with.

As detailed in Imperioli and Schirripas I woke up this morning, the episode of season four Watching too much television featured a scene in which Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) finds Zimmerman in bed with one of Tony’s girlfriends and whips him with a belt. In the final version, Reigert wore underwear for lashing, but that wasn’t always so.

I introduce myself to [table] read and find out what I was going to do, said Reigert. The scene was Tony beating me with a belt, but in the scene description it says he takes off my underwear.

Reigert, who felt blinded by the nude scene, said he was not happy with the script as it is written. Frankly, he thought being whipped by Tony with a belt in his underwear was quite humiliating. I was going to be naked, he said. As far as I’m concerned, I would have liked an opinion on this.

G / O Media may earn a commission

After reading the table, I was just sitting there by myself. James came, he said: How are you? I said, I’m not happy with this, man. I don’t think you should humiliate an actor to humiliate a character, and I’m a little upset.

Gandolfini called David Carry on, Reigert recalls. David said, Well, that’s how I wrote the scene. I said, David, I think I can play the part of this part and I promise the audience will be horrified by what they see, but you don’t have to humiliate me to get this across. David said, okay, and he left.

The interaction didn’t make Riegert feel any better. I didn’t know if I was gonna get fired or not, but Jimmy [Gandolfini] said to me: Whatever you decide to do, I promise you that I will support you.

After filming the scene, which was perfectly violent and humiliating (even without the nudity), Reigert remembers speaking with Gandolfini.

I said to him: Do you know the word mensch? he said yes i think i know what that means. I said, it means human. This is what it really means. It’s the best compliment you can give. I said, you are a mensch because he really did something.

At this reading table, I had not realized that Jim recognized, on my face, that there was a struggling actor. And he did so it was my choice. And I know that wasn’t the only time he did it.

I woke up this morning is filled with stories of Gandolfini coming to the aid of his co-stars, offering them support with contract negotiations and money. In one case, Schirripa recalls Gandolfini giving her $ 10,000 for leading a promotional appearance for a soprano slot machine.

This behavior has spread to the rest of the distribution. After having supported Gandolfini for a long contractual dispute that prevented the stars from working and getting paid, the actor handed over $ 33,333 to all regulars of the series to thank them for their support and patience.

Schirripa wrote: Years later we found out all kinds of things he did behind the scenes. He paid the bills of the people’s doctors. He paid off the mortgages. Often anonymously. None of us knew anything about it.

James Gandolfini, human.

[[[[Going through Initiated]