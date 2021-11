PUBLIC’s opulent new cocktail lounge is a tribute to old Hollywood glamor

“A sophisticated piano bar without a piano”, is how Ian Schrager, legend of nightlife and hospitality, describes the recently opened Chrystie Bar in his lively hotel, PUBLIC. The lavish new cocktail bar is inspired by the golden age of Hollywood and glamorous international venues like Bar Hemingway at the Htel Ritz Paris and Harrys Bar in Venice. Add in a little classic New York style, a few fallen chandeliers, and a dirty martini or two and you’ve got yourself an instant hot spot. Filled with plush seating and rich blue banquettes, Bar Chrystie infuses the sultry vibes of an after dark date with all the vibrant energy of a downtown party. There is a DJ booth at your disposal with a premium selection of rare and fine spirits, champagne, theatrical cocktails and inventive bites curated by Chef John Fraser and Chef Diego Muoz in collaboration with the visionary Master Mixologist Robert Krueger. If you’re looking for more than just a nightcap, indulge in experiential sips like the Champagne Boilermaker, topped with 24k gold-coated sugar rosettes, or the Optional Black Tie, prepared alongside the table in a carafe with Don Julio 1942. Of course, you won’t want to miss to accompany your drink with some of Chef Muoz’s delicious tapas, spicy tuna tartare and small oysters with chorizo-ibrico croquettes and flatbread with truffles. Whether you are looking to start your evening off right or end it on a high note, Bar Chrystie is without a doubt the place to be. Click to take a look inside!

