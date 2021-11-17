James Gandolfini made this guest of the Sopranos avoid a nude scene





Without “Sopranos” lead actor James Gandolfini, we would have had a glimpse of the rounded gabagool of a reluctant actor. Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa reveal in their new book Woke Up This Morning, that the boss stepped in to change a nude scene for an uncomfortable guest actor who was “caught off guard” by the nude shot. Peter Riegert, who played Assembly member Ron Zellman, told the duo that Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano was originally supposed to beat the rogue politician’s “living – t” while he was naked in the Season 4 episode “Watching Too Much TV”. “In the scene description it says he takes off my underwear,” Riegert said of the scene which was in retaliation for Zellman’s new romance with Tony’s ex-boyfriend Irina Peltsin ( Oksana Lada). “We read this whole painting and I was not happy with it.” “So is that he pulled your underwear down and spanked you?” Schirripa replied. Peter Riegert (left) was uncomfortable doing a nude scene without warning, but James Gandolfini intervened on his behalf. HBO “It was,” Riegert replied. “I was going to be naked. As far as I’m concerned, I would have liked to have had an opinion on this. Gandolfini then approached Riegert after reading the uncomfortable painting to assess the actor’s comfort in doing the scene. “(Gandolfini) said, ‘How are you doing with that? I said, ‘I’m not happy with this, man. I don’t think you have to humiliate an actor to humiliate a character, and I’m a little upset, “said Riegert, adding that Gandolfini could recognize” that there was an actor in trouble “. After learning of the reluctance of his fellow actor, Gandolfini intervened with creator David Chase to have the scene changed. “He called David and he explained how I was feeling. David said, ‘Well, that’s how I wrote the scene.’ I said, ‘David, I think I can play that part and I promise the audience will be horrified by what they see, but you don’t have to humiliate me to make it clear. ‘ David said, “Well, okay,” and he left. After the showdown, Riegert “didn’t know if he was going to get fired or not” and felt little consolation until Gandolfini again proved to be a good guy behind the scenes. “Jimmy said to me, ‘Whatever you decide to do, I promise you that I will support you.’ “ Peter Riegert shared a special relationship with James Gandolfini after the late actor helped him out during his last appearance in “The Sopranos”. HBO Instead, the two considered the equally humiliating idea of ​​Gandolfini hitting Riegert with a belt while he was only wearing long boxers instead. “I said to Jimmy, ‘Look, this belt is styrofoam, I had the type of accessory that hit me with it, I didn’t feel a thing. You can kick me out, ”Riegert recalled. “So you know what he did?” He went to the prop and said, “Hit me with the belt.” Because he wanted to prove to himself that I hadn’t made this up. That belt grip was ultimately used when Gandolfini punched Riegert in a fetal position on the Chi-Lites’ soothing song “Oh Girl” – in a scene that remains a fan favorite to this day. “I said to (Gandolfini): ‘Do you know the word mensch? He said, “Yeah, I think I know what that means. I said, ‘It means human. This is what it really means. It’s the best compliment you can give, ”said Riegert. “I said, ‘You are a mensch.’ “

